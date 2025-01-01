Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we return to the theme of Black History Month and examine the underlying but unstated White Supremacism which is still expressing itself today. In our first half hour, we hear from the scholar-activist Tina Renier about the United States turning against people of colour under Trump and the MAGA movement and about some of the ways we could reverse the tide. Then in our second half hour, we hear from the acclaimed Canadian Historian Afua Cooper about the various examples of Black people in Canada being marginalized in the history books and about what is gained by hiding past crimes from pupblic consicousness.