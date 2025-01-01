The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 463
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Afua Cooper, Tina Renier
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Feb. 28, 2025, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we return to the theme of Black History Month and examine the underlying but unstated White Supremacism which is still expressing itself today. In our first half hour, we hear from the scholar-activist Tina Renier about the United States turning against people of colour under Trump and the MAGA movement and about some of the ways we could reverse the tide. Then in our second half hour, we hear from the acclaimed Canadian Historian Afua Cooper about the various examples of Black people in Canada being marginalized in the history books and about what is gained by hiding past crimes from pupblic consicousness.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:02 1 Feb. 28, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:02  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 