The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Plutonium Playset
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Feb. 28, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, Shout! From Denmark, that’s Flavia and Martin Couri, the Courettes with the title track from their 2024 album release. So hey, welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 424. This time the Sonic Café spins up a tasty mix pulled from the last 52 years. Listen for David Bowie, The Better Oblivion Community Center, American Authors, The Sundays, The Linda Lindas and of course many more. Then, near the bottom of the hour we’ll present another in our series of mash-ups. Listen for the Eurythimics tune Sweet Dreams, mashed-up with Seven Nation Army from the White Stripes, in a Pomplamoose creation. Great stuff! Oh and before we forget, listen for a word from our newest sponsor, The Plutonium Playset. Get your kids something that will get them, ahh glowing in the dark. What’s fun about this bit is the fact that it was wholly created by one of those new artificial intelligence engines, the same AI that will ahh soon be taking over the world. So yeah, all that plus with some other neat stuff thrown in just for fun, from that little radio café way out here in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. From 2022, here’s Pearl Jams Eddie Vedder, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shake!
Artist: The Courettes
LP: Shake!
Yr: 2024
Song 2: Invincible
Artist: Eddie Vedder
LP: Earthling
Yr: 2022
Song 3: Carving Up The World Again... A Wall And Not A Fence
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Carry Fire
Yr: 2017
Song 4: My life is a vicious cycle
Artist: Karen Mills
LP:
Yr.
Song 5: Saturdays
Artist: Broken Bells
LP: INTO THE BLUE
Yr: 2022
Song 6: The Plutonium Playset - AI Generated Toy Commercial
Artist: David Mann
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 7: Suffragette City
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 1]
Year: 1972
Song 8: My City
Artist: Better Oblivion Community Center
LP: Better Oblivion Community Center
Yr: 2019
Song 9: Sweet Dreams Seven Nation Army Mashup
Artist: Pomplamoose
LP: Sweet Dreams Seven Nation Army Mashup
Yr: 2018
Song 10: Dog Sedatives
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 11: It's No Good [Henner-Green RmX]
Artist: Depeche Mode
LP: Ultra
Yr: 2022
Song 12: Can't Stop Me Now
Artist: American Authors
LP: Seasons
Yr: 2019
Song 13: Captain Of Maybe
Artist: Bettie Serveert
LP: Log 22
Yr: 2003
Song 14: Summertime
Artist: The Sundays
LP: Static & Silence
Yr: 1997
Song 15: Oh!
Artist: The Linda Lindas
LP: Growing Up
Yr: 2022
Song 16: I've Got It All (Most)
Artist: Modest Mouse
LP: No One's First, And You're Next [EP]
Yr: 2004
Song 17: Bow to the Man
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Front Street Rebels
Yr: 2017
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 28, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 