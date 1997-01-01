Sonic Café, Shout! From Denmark, that’s Flavia and Martin Couri, the Courettes with the title track from their 2024 album release. So hey, welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 424. This time the Sonic Café spins up a tasty mix pulled from the last 52 years. Listen for David Bowie, The Better Oblivion Community Center, American Authors, The Sundays, The Linda Lindas and of course many more. Then, near the bottom of the hour we’ll present another in our series of mash-ups. Listen for the Eurythimics tune Sweet Dreams, mashed-up with Seven Nation Army from the White Stripes, in a Pomplamoose creation. Great stuff! Oh and before we forget, listen for a word from our newest sponsor, The Plutonium Playset. Get your kids something that will get them, ahh glowing in the dark. What’s fun about this bit is the fact that it was wholly created by one of those new artificial intelligence engines, the same AI that will ahh soon be taking over the world. So yeah, all that plus with some other neat stuff thrown in just for fun, from that little radio café way out here in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. From 2022, here’s Pearl Jams Eddie Vedder, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shake! Artist: The Courettes LP: Shake! Yr: 2024 Song 2: Invincible Artist: Eddie Vedder LP: Earthling Yr: 2022 Song 3: Carving Up The World Again... A Wall And Not A Fence Artist: Robert Plant LP: Carry Fire Yr: 2017 Song 4: My life is a vicious cycle Artist: Karen Mills LP: Yr. Song 5: Saturdays Artist: Broken Bells LP: INTO THE BLUE Yr: 2022 Song 6: The Plutonium Playset - AI Generated Toy Commercial Artist: David Mann LP: Yr: 2024 Song 7: Suffragette City Artist: David Bowie LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 1] Year: 1972 Song 8: My City Artist: Better Oblivion Community Center LP: Better Oblivion Community Center Yr: 2019 Song 9: Sweet Dreams Seven Nation Army Mashup Artist: Pomplamoose LP: Sweet Dreams Seven Nation Army Mashup Yr: 2018 Song 10: Dog Sedatives Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2023 Song 11: It's No Good [Henner-Green RmX] Artist: Depeche Mode LP: Ultra Yr: 2022 Song 12: Can't Stop Me Now Artist: American Authors LP: Seasons Yr: 2019 Song 13: Captain Of Maybe Artist: Bettie Serveert LP: Log 22 Yr: 2003 Song 14: Summertime Artist: The Sundays LP: Static & Silence Yr: 1997 Song 15: Oh! Artist: The Linda Lindas LP: Growing Up Yr: 2022 Song 16: I've Got It All (Most) Artist: Modest Mouse LP: No One's First, And You're Next [EP] Yr: 2004 Song 17: Bow to the Man Artist: The Doughboys LP: Front Street Rebels Yr: 2017
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)