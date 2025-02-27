Palestine crackdown hits Canada

Subtitle: 27 February 2025

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Abubaker Abed, Asa Winstanley, and Yves Engler

Date Published: Feb. 28, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from February 27th, 2025.



Yves Engler discusses his recent arrest in Montreal and the climate of repression against other Canadian activists. Our associate editor, Asa Winstanley tells us why the BBC pulled a documentary on Gaza from their streaming service. And on the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israel releases 600 Palestinians and other stories from this week’s roundup of the news in Palestine.





Credits: Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson and Macklemore.

Notes: The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.



For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/



