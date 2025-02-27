Notes: COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 4hr 15min show - [right click to download]

http://www.radio4all.net/files/tony@cultureshop.org.uk/NTBCFMPS-full-show-28Feb25.mp3

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Mark Hollingsworth BBC Blacklisting MI5 Economic League and china social credit - 00:35:00

#3 - Justice 4 Grenfell Org spokesman Joe Delaney Government vs 72 cremated Londoners - 00:45:00

#4 - Keir Starmer press conference and commons statement on defence spending as Trump drops support for Ukraine war - 00:35:10

#5 - Donald Trump with UK PM Keir Starmer At White House Press Briefing - 00:35:00

#6 - Jeffrey Sachs Brings Real Politics to the EU Parliament - 01:35:00

#7 - NATO Is Deaf MAGA Revolution Scott Ritter Garland Nixon Natos Uncivil War - 00:35:00

#8 - Stop Burning Trees coalition Drax subsidies and police state - Merry Dickinson - 00:25:00