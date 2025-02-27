The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
BBC Blacklisting MI5 Economic League and china social credit, Mark Hollingsworth
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Feb. 28, 2025, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2025/02/27/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-229/
COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download] 
#1 - Complete 4hr 15min show - [right click to download]
http://www.radio4all.net/files/tony@cultureshop.org.uk/NTBCFMPS-full-show-28Feb25.mp3
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Mark Hollingsworth BBC Blacklisting MI5 Economic League and china social credit - 00:35:00
#3 - Justice 4 Grenfell Org spokesman Joe Delaney Government vs 72 cremated Londoners - 00:45:00
#4 - Keir Starmer press conference and commons statement on defence spending as Trump drops support for Ukraine war - 00:35:10
#5 - Donald Trump with UK PM Keir Starmer At White House Press Briefing - 00:35:00
#6 - Jeffrey Sachs Brings Real Politics to the EU Parliament - 01:35:00
#7 - NATO Is Deaf MAGA Revolution Scott Ritter Garland Nixon Natos Uncivil War - 00:35:00
#8 - Stop Burning Trees coalition Drax subsidies and police state - Merry Dickinson - 00:25:00

