Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on todays show we welcome back Lil Mike & Funny Bone from Oklahoma City. It’s been eight years since their last visit, this dynamic duo has WOWED audiences on America’s Got Talent, starred as Mose and Mekko on FX’s Reservation Dogs, and inspired fans worldwide. Tonight, they’re here to talk about their new album, Vibin and more. Mike and Bone are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mike-and-bone.



Music from Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Def-i, Ariano, Robbie Robertson, Pura Fe, Edzi'u, Graeme Jonez, Morgan Toney, Amanda Rheaume, Buggin Malone, Elastic Bond, Los Amigos Invisibles, Celeigh Cardinal, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, QVLN, Liv Wade, Electric Religious, Sebastian Gaskin, Boogey the Beat, XIT, Yolanda Martinez, Larry Mitchell, Khu.eex, Bomba Estereo, Janet Panic, Indian City, Chantal Kreviazuk, Thomas X, Native Son and much more.



