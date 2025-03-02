The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250302
Weekly Program
Host: Mohammed Alghool - Host of Show: Mehdi Hassan, Guests: Norman Finkelstein, Jeff Halper, Oliver Kamm, and Salma Karmi-Ayyoub
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
March 2, 2025, midnight
Mehdi Hasan's "Head to Head" show on Al Jazeera is known for its hard-hitting interviews and debates on pressing issues.

Norman Finkelstein, with his critical views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the politics of the Holocaust, is sure to bring a strong perspective. Other guests we have today are Jeff Halper, the founder and director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, who will provide insights into the possibilities of a two-state solution. Oliver Kamm, a columnist at The Times of London, is known for his articulate and often provocative opinions. Salma Karmi-Ayyoub, a Palestinian lawyer and activist, will bring her expertise in human rights and legal advocacy to the table.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool, Sofia Waman, and Lish Tran

Download Program Podcast
00:56:57 1 March 2, 2025
Cambridge, Newton, and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:56:57  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 