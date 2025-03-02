Mehdi Hasan's "Head to Head" show on Al Jazeera is known for its hard-hitting interviews and debates on pressing issues.
Norman Finkelstein, with his critical views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the politics of the Holocaust, is sure to bring a strong perspective. Other guests we have today are Jeff Halper, the founder and director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, who will provide insights into the possibilities of a two-state solution. Oliver Kamm, a columnist at The Times of London, is known for his articulate and often provocative opinions. Salma Karmi-Ayyoub, a Palestinian lawyer and activist, will bring her expertise in human rights and legal advocacy to the table.
