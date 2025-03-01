The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
March 2, 2025, midnight
Having engineered a devastating war between Russia and Ukraine, the United States seeks to loot what it can before the guns go silent.
Geopolitical Economy Report "Trump's fight with Zelensky shows US considers Ukraine a colony"
Handsome Furs "Serve the People" (Sound Kapital)
Femi Kuti "Fight to Win" (Shoki Shoki)
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2025/03/american-colonialism-in-ukraine.html

Download Program Podcast
00:57:29 1 March 2, 2025
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:57:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 