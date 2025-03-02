Summary: Backbeat never quits, we're back again this week with a new pile of old records from regular favourites such as Ruth Brown, James Brown, the Maddox Brothers and Lefty Frizzell almost-unknowns such as Marian Abernathy and Ashton Savoy, who had his own unique blend of blues styles. We'll hear the gospel side of Mary Deloach, who, under a pseudonym, also recorded racy blues numbers. Chris Whitley and Diana Braithwaite give us dose of down-home blues while Smiley Lewis and Earl King give us a dose of New Orleans.

