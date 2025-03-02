The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 2, 2025, midnight
Backbeat never quits, we're back again this week with a new pile of old records from regular favourites such as Ruth Brown, James Brown, the Maddox Brothers and Lefty Frizzell almost-unknowns such as Marian Abernathy and Ashton Savoy, who had his own unique blend of blues styles. We'll hear the gospel side of Mary Deloach, who, under a pseudonym, also recorded racy blues numbers. Chris Whitley and Diana Braithwaite give us dose of down-home blues while Smiley Lewis and Earl King give us a dose of New Orleans.
Artist - Title - Year
Ruth Brown - Daddy, Daddy - 1952
Smiley Lewis - Go on Fool - 1957
McKenna Mendelson Mainline - She's Alright - 1969
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I'll Fly Away - 1951
Mary Deloach - Life Was A Burden - 1951
George's Dukes And Duchess (Vocal Marion Abernathy) - Abernathy's Voo-it Voo-it - 1946
Joe Hill Louis - She May Be Yours (But She Comes to See Me Sometimes) - 1953
Sam Price and the Rock Band - Rib Joint - 1979
The Christian Travelers - Well done - 1953
Ashton Savoy - Denga Denga (Jangle Jangle) - 1958
James Brown - No, No, No - 1956
Lattie Moore - I'm Not Broke - 1953
The Lone Star Cowboys - Just Because - 1933
Champion Jack Dupree - Nasty Boogie - 1958
Lefty Frizzell - A Forest Fire (Is In Your Heart) - 1955
The Spaniels - Baby It's You - 1953
Chris Whiteley With Diana Braithwaite - It's The Natural Thing To Do - 2005
Earl King - Is Everything Alright? - 1955
Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Jump Back, Honey, Jump Back - 1956
Buddy Johnson & His Orchestra - Jit Jit - 1953

