Backbeat never quits, we're back again this week with a new pile of old records from regular favourites such as Ruth Brown, James Brown, the Maddox Brothers and Lefty Frizzell almost-unknowns such as Marian Abernathy and Ashton Savoy, who had his own unique blend of blues styles. We'll hear the gospel side of Mary Deloach, who, under a pseudonym, also recorded racy blues numbers. Chris Whitley and Diana Braithwaite give us dose of down-home blues while Smiley Lewis and Earl King give us a dose of New Orleans. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Ruth Brown - Daddy, Daddy - 1952 Smiley Lewis - Go on Fool - 1957 McKenna Mendelson Mainline - She's Alright - 1969 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I'll Fly Away - 1951 Mary Deloach - Life Was A Burden - 1951 George's Dukes And Duchess (Vocal Marion Abernathy) - Abernathy's Voo-it Voo-it - 1946 Joe Hill Louis - She May Be Yours (But She Comes to See Me Sometimes) - 1953 Sam Price and the Rock Band - Rib Joint - 1979 The Christian Travelers - Well done - 1953 Ashton Savoy - Denga Denga (Jangle Jangle) - 1958 James Brown - No, No, No - 1956 Lattie Moore - I'm Not Broke - 1953 The Lone Star Cowboys - Just Because - 1933 Champion Jack Dupree - Nasty Boogie - 1958 Lefty Frizzell - A Forest Fire (Is In Your Heart) - 1955 The Spaniels - Baby It's You - 1953 Chris Whiteley With Diana Braithwaite - It's The Natural Thing To Do - 2005 Earl King - Is Everything Alright? - 1955 Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Jump Back, Honey, Jump Back - 1956 Buddy Johnson & His Orchestra - Jit Jit - 1953