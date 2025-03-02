1. Fall into the Gap - DJ Spinna 2. Another Day [demo] - Davie Napalm ft. IthinkitsBBP 3. No Doubt - Dynas 4. Roleplay -Shinobi Stalin 6. Reach The Dust - Blame One & Preed One (kuts by DJ TMB) 7. Can't Limit - Sparkz & Pitch 92 ft. Oskarcw0 8. Easy - ScienZe 9. Just Friends - Rapper Big Pooh 10. One Life - Finsta Bundy & Recluse Crew ft. Fraction and Mike C.O.X. 11. Divided Kingdom - Evil Ed 12. Esoteric - Skyzoo 13. Erick & Parrish Making Dollars - Slimeline Mutha 14. Projection - Dan Johns & Al Montgomery ft. Antonia Marquee 15. What They're For - Hairline Brothers (Supervisor & North$ide Dro) 16. Handwriting - Brother Ali 17. Whut? Whut? - Funk I Flava 18. It's Cold Outside - Es 19. Games Rigged - (*original, remix, Shot Clock remix) 20. Bom Dia - Philanthrope & Al Dali
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.