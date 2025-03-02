The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
March 2, 2025, midnight
1. Fall into the Gap - DJ Spinna
2. Another Day [demo] - Davie Napalm ft. IthinkitsBBP
3. No Doubt - Dynas
4. Roleplay -Shinobi Stalin
6. Reach The Dust - Blame One & Preed One (kuts by DJ TMB)
7. Can't Limit - Sparkz & Pitch 92 ft. Oskarcw0
8. Easy - ScienZe
9. Just Friends - Rapper Big Pooh
10. One Life - Finsta Bundy & Recluse Crew ft. Fraction and Mike C.O.X.
11. Divided Kingdom - Evil Ed
12. Esoteric - Skyzoo
13. Erick & Parrish Making Dollars - Slimeline Mutha
14. Projection - Dan Johns & Al Montgomery ft. Antonia Marquee
15. What They're For - Hairline Brothers (Supervisor & North$ide Dro)
16. Handwriting - Brother Ali
17. Whut? Whut? - Funk I Flava
18. It's Cold Outside - Es
19. Games Rigged - (*original, remix, Shot Clock remix)
20. Bom Dia - Philanthrope & Al Dali
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:08 1 Feb. 23, 2025
Gammatorium
 00:57:08  192Kbps mp3
(78.5MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 