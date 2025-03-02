Today we will take you deep inside the hidden core of the new bubble: data centers. After 10 years exploring data farms in America, Singapore and beyond, Anthropologist Steven Gonzalez Monserrate published his paper "The Cloud Is Material: On the Environmental Impacts of Computation and Data Storage", (2022). Then we tackle mountains of toxic waste rushed from Los Angeles fire zones.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song "Data Farm" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music
