Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
electrons to scorched Earth
Weekly Program
Steven Gonzalez Monserrate, Russel Taylor
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 2, 2025, midnight
Today we will take you deep inside the hidden core of the new bubble: data centers. After 10 years exploring data farms in America, Singapore and beyond, Anthropologist Steven Gonzalez Monserrate published his paper "The Cloud Is Material: On the Environmental Impacts of Computation and Data Storage", (2022). Then we tackle mountains of toxic waste rushed from Los Angeles fire zones.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song "Data Farm" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:11 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250305 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 2, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 250305 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 2, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 250305 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 2, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 