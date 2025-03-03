The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Essential Dissent
Anti-War Action Network Founding Conference
13
Jim Byrne, Nazek Sankari, Taher Herzallah, Meredith Aby
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
March 3, 2025, midnight
This episode is the Opening Panel of the Anti-War Action Network’s Founding Conference, held February 15th & 16th, 2025 in St. Paul, MN.

The Anti-War Action Network is a nationwide, grassroots, volunteer-based organization comprised of anti-war, student and Palestine solidarity groups and activists from across the U.S. – many of whom participated in national days of action during the upsurge in Palestine solidarity to stop the U.S./Israel genocide in Gaza.

Featuring:

Jim Byrne - Panel chair, Tucson Anti-War Committee

Nazek Sankari - Co-chair of the Chicago Chapter of the US Palestinian Communities Network

Taher Herzallah - Associate Director of Outreach & Community Organizing for American Muslims for Palestine

Meredith Aby - Organizer with the MN Anti-War Committee & conference organizer
Audio edited from the webinar audio by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Anti-War Action Network.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
Pacifica affiliates can automatically download my audio in a radio-ready FCC-compliant format via AudioPort: https://audioport.org/index.php?op=series&series=Essential+Dissent

---

There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (52:07) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Ends with a short clip from Caitlin Johnstone (read by Tim Foley) called "You Are Not Powerless, Because You Don't Stand Alone".

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy

---

DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.


Palestine - Where Does Our Movement Need to Go? Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:52:07 1 Feb. 15, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:52:07  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Palestine - Where Does Our Movement Need to Go? Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:59:00 1 Feb. 15, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 