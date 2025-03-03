Palestine - Where Does Our Movement Need to Go?

Subtitle: Anti-War Action Network Founding Conference

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jim Byrne, Nazek Sankari, Taher Herzallah, Meredith Aby

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 3, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is the Opening Panel of the Anti-War Action Network’s Founding Conference, held February 15th & 16th, 2025 in St. Paul, MN.



The Anti-War Action Network is a nationwide, grassroots, volunteer-based organization comprised of anti-war, student and Palestine solidarity groups and activists from across the U.S. – many of whom participated in national days of action during the upsurge in Palestine solidarity to stop the U.S./Israel genocide in Gaza.



Featuring:



Jim Byrne - Panel chair, Tucson Anti-War Committee



Nazek Sankari - Co-chair of the Chicago Chapter of the US Palestinian Communities Network



Taher Herzallah - Associate Director of Outreach & Community Organizing for American Muslims for Palestine



Meredith Aby - Organizer with the MN Anti-War Committee & conference organizer

Credits: Audio edited from the webinar audio by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Anti-War Action Network.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!



---



---



