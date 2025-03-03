Summary: Encore: Welcome to Indigenous in the News, on today’s show, we’re thrilled to welcome Dallas Arcand, joining us from Edmonton, Alberta. Dallas is a three-time World Champion Hoop Dancer, teacher, and mentor who’s dedicated to inspiring others through his artistry and knowledge. Today, we’ll dive into his incredible journey, explore his many achievements, and hear all about the upcoming release of his new book this summer, 13 Hoops: Life’s Lessons Lived and Learned. Read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/ln-the-news/dallas-arcand



Biography:



An Indigenous Entertainer from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Also a registered member of the Alexander First Nation, Alberta. His passion for Arts and culture have always been prominent in his upbringing, empowering him to become a three-time World Champion Hoop Dancer. Throughout his 30+ year career of performing, Arcand’s singing, dancing and traditional flute skills have earned him numerous accolades. Dallas is a graduate of the Mount Royal University transfer program majoring in behavioral sciences and Indigenous history. He also is a graduate of the National Indigenous Professional Artist (NIPAT) program, and since 2020 has been an instructor at the NIPAT program teaching and mentoring Indigenous artists. In early 2020 when the pandemic hit, on his Facebook page Dallas started a free online fitness class and program called ‘Powwow Dance Aerobics’ PWDA.



Dallas has helped so many isolated people from around the world and have posted several comments and shared their stories on how PWDA has helped them through COVID. Recently Arcand performed in Frankfurt, Germany at the ‘Frankfurter Buchmesse’ the international book fair in which Canada was the honored guest along with the Governor General, Ministers, and Ambassadors. He was a special invited performer there to represent indigenous arts and culture with his many performances. Shortly after his return to Canada Arcand was invited to the Calgary roughneck game to perform at their half time show in the Saddledome.



Dallas’s International career on the World stage began in 2002 with Universal Studios Mediterrainea where he performed his song and dance for 8 months in Spain. Dallas was featured in the Calgary Stampede for 20 years landing him 8 star appearances in the evening Grandstand show, and on the main stage of the daily Rodeo.



In 2007, Dallas was awarded 1st prize at the Annual World Championship Hoop Dancing Competition. In 2008, he was awarded the Alberta Aboriginal Role Model Award for Performing Arts. Again in 2008, Dallas regained his World Championship Hoop Dance title. In 2009, Arcand toured extensively across Canada with the gold medal plates tour and the Spirit Train tour and in 2017 with the Canada 150 train tour in 13 cities across Canada.



In 2010, Dallas was featured in the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver Olympics, as well in London at the 2012 Olympics performing with his son Dallas Jr. for Canada at Trafalgar Square.

After a four year hiatus from competing at the Hoop Dance contest, Dallas returned and earned his third World Championship title in 2012. Also in 2012, he was featured on the nationally televised talent show Canada’s Got Talent on City TV. In 2013, TED X – YYC featured Arcand at the southern Jubilee auditorium for a Ted talk performance and speech called ‘Living a Circular Life’. In 2014, he was awarded 1 st prize at the Manitoahbee Pow-wow Hoop Dance contest. After that successful year, Arcand was awarded a media arts grant from Canada Council to produce his first documentary on his Hoop Dancing and performing career. In early 2018 Arcand released a documentary film called ‘Hoop Life’ showcasing and sharing his story, the history, and art of hoop dancing.







