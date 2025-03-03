The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Community, sustenance, and a bit of joy
Weekly Program
Host/Producers: Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat. Interviewees: Jacintha Kumaraswamy, Sakti Founder; Chithra and Thenmozhi, Staff; Abhay Shirvastav, volunteer; Elders: Alamelu, Vishalakshi, Indraniamma, Fairoz, Thulasamma 
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
March 3, 2025, midnight
The elderly are becoming a greater proportion of India's population, and many of them are women who had a lifetime of underemployment before becoming too frail to work, but still have overwhelming financial responsibilities. Even food can be difficult for them to obtain. Jacintha Kumaraswamy, Founder of Sakti, staff, a volunteer, and the elder women beneficiaries tell how the project evolved as a community endeavour, what it provides, what its recipients face and how they are helped, and what else might be in its future. 
Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat, Producers; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Series producer: Frieda Werden. Links and producers' guidelines at www.wings.org 

00:28:52 1 March 3, 2025
Bangalore, India; BC, Canada
 00:28:52  128Kbps mp3
