The elderly are becoming a greater proportion of India's population, and many of them are women who had a lifetime of underemployment before becoming too frail to work, but still have overwhelming financial responsibilities. Even food can be difficult for them to obtain. Jacintha Kumaraswamy, Founder of Sakti, staff, a volunteer, and the elder women beneficiaries tell how the project evolved as a community endeavour, what it provides, what its recipients face and how they are helped, and what else might be in its future.
Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat, Producers; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Series producer: Frieda Werden. Links and producers' guidelines at www.wings.org