Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 03-03-25
Weekly Program
Eli Butler.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 3, 2025, midnight
Building a joyful transmascline community; two young men in Indonesia to be flogged for gay sex, a U.K. appeals court nixes a non-binary gender marker, Iowa strips trans people of anti-discrimination protections, federal courts block Trump’s ban on DEI and attempt to move trans women prisoners to male facilities, and the U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to Tennessee’s drag ban but does hear a straight while cis woman’s “reverse discrimination” case.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis & Joe Boehnlein produced by Brian DeShazor. Eli Butler feature produced by David Hunt: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Seals & Croft; tRICKY j; Patric Lemieux, Michael Shynes.
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 March 3, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 