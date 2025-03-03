Building a joyful transmascline community; two young men in Indonesia to be flogged for gay sex, a U.K. appeals court nixes a non-binary gender marker, Iowa strips trans people of anti-discrimination protections, federal courts block Trump’s ban on DEI and attempt to move trans women prisoners to male facilities, and the U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to Tennessee’s drag ban but does hear a straight while cis woman’s “reverse discrimination” case. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis & Joe Boehnlein produced by Brian DeShazor. Eli Butler feature produced by David Hunt: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Seals & Croft; tRICKY j; Patric Lemieux, Michael Shynes.
