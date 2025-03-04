The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
OK more tracks from my deep dive into Big Ears music festival preparation. I love tonight’s playlist and I hope you do too.
The Haberdasher
Sunny War No Reason Anarchist Gospel New West Records Still House Plants M M M If I Don't Make It, I Love U Bison Records Darkside Paper Trails Psychic (Expanded) Matador Alabaster DePlume Invincibility A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole International Anthem Bill Ryder-Jones I Know That It’s Like This (Baby) Iechyd Da Domino Recording Co DakhaBrakha Vynnaya Ya Alambari DakhaBrakha Lankum Netta Perseus False Lankum Rough Trade Alan Sparhawk Can U Hear White Roses, My God Sub Pop Records Beak> Denim >>>> INVADA Records UK Charles Lloyd Guman (feat. Julian Lage & Zakir Hussain) Trios: Sacred Thread (feat. Julian Lage & Zakir Hussain) Blue Note Records Larry & Joe Festival En Guararé Festival En Guararé - Single Larry & Joe Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves Each Season Changes You Hurricane Clarice Free Dirt Records Beth Gibbons Burden of Life Lives Outgrown Domino Recording Co Cassandra Jenkins Aaron Aaron - Single Red Hot Organization Tall Tall Trees Feel Good! Stick to the Mystical I Joyful Noise Recordings Julien Baker & TORRES Sugar in the Tank Send A Prayer My Way Matador Merce Lemon Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Darling Recordings Antony and the Johnsons & ANOHNI Fistful of Love The Lake - Single Secretly Canadian Tindersticks Always a Stranger Soft Tissue City Slang Taj Mahal I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Steal My Jellyroll The Natch'l Blues Columbia/Legacy Waxahatchee Crimes of the Heart Tigers Blood Anti/Epitaph Wyatt Ellis Winds of Rowan County (feat. Peter Rowan) Winds of Rowan County (feat. Peter Rowan) - Single Knee High Records Yaya Bey slow dancing in the kitchen Ten Fold Big Dada Wendy Eisenberg Lasik Viewfinder American Dreams Records Swamp Dogg Ugly Man's Wife Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St Oh Boy Records