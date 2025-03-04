Notes: Hey Listeners,



OK more tracks from my deep dive into Big Ears music festival preparation. I love tonight’s playlist and I hope you do too.



The Haberdasher



Sunny War No Reason Anarchist Gospel New West Records

Still House Plants M M M If I Don't Make It, I Love U Bison Records

Darkside Paper Trails Psychic (Expanded) Matador

Alabaster DePlume Invincibility A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole International Anthem

Bill Ryder-Jones I Know That It’s Like This (Baby) Iechyd Da Domino Recording Co

DakhaBrakha Vynnaya Ya Alambari DakhaBrakha

Lankum Netta Perseus False Lankum Rough Trade

Alan Sparhawk Can U Hear White Roses, My God Sub Pop Records

Beak> Denim >>>> INVADA Records UK

Charles Lloyd Guman (feat. Julian Lage & Zakir Hussain) Trios: Sacred Thread (feat. Julian Lage & Zakir Hussain) Blue Note Records

Larry & Joe Festival En Guararé Festival En Guararé - Single Larry & Joe

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves Each Season Changes You Hurricane Clarice Free Dirt Records

Beth Gibbons Burden of Life Lives Outgrown Domino Recording Co

Cassandra Jenkins Aaron Aaron - Single Red Hot Organization

Tall Tall Trees Feel Good! Stick to the Mystical I Joyful Noise Recordings

Julien Baker & TORRES Sugar in the Tank Send A Prayer My Way Matador

Merce Lemon Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Darling Recordings

Antony and the Johnsons & ANOHNI Fistful of Love The Lake - Single Secretly Canadian

Tindersticks Always a Stranger Soft Tissue City Slang

Taj Mahal I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Steal My Jellyroll The Natch'l Blues Columbia/Legacy

Waxahatchee Crimes of the Heart Tigers Blood Anti/Epitaph

Wyatt Ellis Winds of Rowan County (feat. Peter Rowan) Winds of Rowan County (feat. Peter Rowan) - Single Knee High Records

Yaya Bey slow dancing in the kitchen Ten Fold Big Dada

Wendy Eisenberg Lasik Viewfinder American Dreams Records

Swamp Dogg Ugly Man's Wife Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St Oh Boy Records





