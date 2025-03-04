The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
March 4, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

OK more tracks from my deep dive into Big Ears music festival preparation. I love tonight’s playlist and I hope you do too.

Sunny War No Reason Anarchist Gospel New West Records
Still House Plants M M M If I Don't Make It, I Love U Bison Records
Darkside Paper Trails Psychic (Expanded) Matador
Alabaster DePlume Invincibility A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole International Anthem
Bill Ryder-Jones I Know That It’s Like This (Baby) Iechyd Da Domino Recording Co
DakhaBrakha Vynnaya Ya Alambari DakhaBrakha
Lankum Netta Perseus False Lankum Rough Trade
Alan Sparhawk Can U Hear White Roses, My God Sub Pop Records
Beak> Denim >>>> INVADA Records UK
Charles Lloyd Guman (feat. Julian Lage & Zakir Hussain) Trios: Sacred Thread (feat. Julian Lage & Zakir Hussain) Blue Note Records
Larry & Joe Festival En Guararé Festival En Guararé - Single Larry & Joe
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves Each Season Changes You Hurricane Clarice Free Dirt Records
Beth Gibbons Burden of Life Lives Outgrown Domino Recording Co
Cassandra Jenkins Aaron Aaron - Single Red Hot Organization
Tall Tall Trees Feel Good! Stick to the Mystical I Joyful Noise Recordings
Julien Baker & TORRES Sugar in the Tank Send A Prayer My Way Matador
Merce Lemon Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Darling Recordings
Antony and the Johnsons & ANOHNI Fistful of Love The Lake - Single Secretly Canadian
Tindersticks Always a Stranger Soft Tissue City Slang
Taj Mahal I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Steal My Jellyroll The Natch'l Blues Columbia/Legacy
Waxahatchee Crimes of the Heart Tigers Blood Anti/Epitaph
Wyatt Ellis Winds of Rowan County (feat. Peter Rowan) Winds of Rowan County (feat. Peter Rowan) - Single Knee High Records
Yaya Bey slow dancing in the kitchen Ten Fold Big Dada
Wendy Eisenberg Lasik Viewfinder American Dreams Records
Swamp Dogg Ugly Man's Wife Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St Oh Boy Records

02:00:00 1 March 3, 2025
