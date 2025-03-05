The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
Freeman speaks from 30 years of experience in diplomacy for the U.S. in China, the Middle East, and Europe
Weekly Program
Ambassador Chas Freeman
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
March 5, 2025, midnight
Just one day after the world famous fight between Presidents Trump and Zelensky in the oval office on February 28, the podcaster Jyotishman Mudiar asked Ambassador Chas Freeman the following questions:

Why doesn't Zelensky want a ceasefire? What is the reason for US-Russia normalization and why are there divisions within Europe regarding Russia and NATO. Will the US Deep State survive and are we watching a U.S. Coup d’Etat??

Ambassador Chas Freeman is a retired American diplomat and writer. He served in the U.S. Foreign Service, and the State and Defense Departments over the course of thirty years.

Most notably, he worked as the main interpreter for Richard Nixon during his 1972 China visit and served as the U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1989 to 1992, where he dealt with the Gulf War.

Chas Freeman was interviewed on March 1, 2025 by Jyotishman Mudiar. He and his colleagues are running the youtube podcast channel @IndiaGlobalLeft.

The title and author of the book Freeman referenced is COUP D’ETAT by Edward N. Luttwak.

You can find the full interview on YouTube under the title: Ambassador Chas Freeman Explains Why Trump and Zelensky Argued

DATE: Mar. 1, 2025
CREDIT: Jyotishman Mudiar @IndiaGlobalLeft

TUC_250304_chas_freeman_trump_zelensky_argue.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 March 1, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
TUC_250304_chas_freeman_trump_zelensky_argue.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 March 1, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 