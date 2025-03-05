The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian On the New Communism | International Women's Day, 2025 | & Defeating Trump/MAGA Fascism
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Paul Street (writer, activist and historian, Refuse Fascism); Andy Zee (RNL Show, Refuse Fascism); Annie Day (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 5, 2025, midnight
Annie Day, Trump's latest moves toward consolidating a fascist form of rule – and the protests planned for March 4 and March 8. The Bob Avakian Interviews 2025, a rough cut of the first two questions of Part 2. Sunsara Taylor, a challenge for International Women's Day 2025. Andy Zee, a host of the RNL Show, interviews Paul Street, writer, activist and historian. Both Andy Zee and Paul Street are on the editorial board of Refuse Fascism.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250305 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 5, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 