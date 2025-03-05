The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Buck Starts Here
Expansion, Economy and Ego
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
March 5, 2025, midnight
Thomas Jefferson was not in the market for a continent—until Napoleon hit him with a “buy one port, get 828,000 square miles free” deal. Suddenly, Mr. Strict Constitution had to bend his own rules to pull off the biggest land grab in U.S. history. In this episode, we break down how Jefferson finessed the Louisiana Purchase, why Napoleon was desperate for cash,and how this surprise sale changed America forever. Was it genius diplomacy or just a lucky break? And did anyone actually know where the Louisiana Territory started or ended? (Absolutely not.) Hit play and get the tea on the most chaotic real estate deal of the 19th century.
Thomas Jefferson - Pt. III
00:46:00 1 Feb. 5, 2025
