Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: March 5, 2025
Weekly Program
Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org; Justin Elicker, Mayor of New Haven, Connecticut; Katherine Jacobsen, Canada, and Caribbean program coordinator with the Committee to Protect Journalists.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com
March 5, 2025, midnight
Confronting the Democratic Party's Weak Opposition to Trump Coup; Nearly two Dozen US Cities Sue Trump Regime for Threat to Withhold Funding from Sanctuary Cities; Trump Launches Campaign of Threats and Intimidation to Suppress US Press Freedom.

Between the Lines for March 5, 2025 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: March 5, 2025
00:29:00 1 March 5, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 