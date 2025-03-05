This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Between the Lines for March 5, 2025
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: March 5, 2025
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org; Justin Elicker, Mayor of New Haven, Connecticut; Katherine Jacobsen, Canada, and Caribbean program coordinator with the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: March 5, 2025, midnight
Summary: Confronting the Democratic Party's Weak Opposition to Trump Coup; Nearly two Dozen US Cities Sue Trump Regime for Threat to Withhold Funding from Sanctuary Cities; Trump Launches Campaign of Threats and Intimidation to Suppress US Press Freedom.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between the Lines for March 5, 2025
Description: Released Date: March 5, 2025
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: March 5, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 4