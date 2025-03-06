Summary: Just a few days after being inaugurated for a second time, Donald Trump expressed an interest in the United States taking over Greenland, saying “I think Greenland we’ll get because it has to do with freedom of the world.” This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Paul Bierman, a geoscientist and Professor at the University of Vermont, whose recent book about Greenland seems more relevant than ever. We discuss Greenland’s melting ice sheet, try to intuit the President’s melting brain and obsession with the region, and talk about how the current administration has put the American scientific community as a whole in peril.