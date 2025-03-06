The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Paul Bierman On Greenland
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
March 6, 2025, midnight
Just a few days after being inaugurated for a second time, Donald Trump expressed an interest in the United States taking over Greenland, saying “I think Greenland we’ll get because it has to do with freedom of the world.” This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Paul Bierman, a geoscientist and Professor at the University of Vermont, whose recent book about Greenland seems more relevant than ever. We discuss Greenland’s melting ice sheet, try to intuit the President’s melting brain and obsession with the region, and talk about how the current administration has put the American scientific community as a whole in peril.

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 6, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 