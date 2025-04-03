Hip Hop Activist Roqy Tyraid on Protesting a Hostile Regime / The Inconsistencies in Trump’s Address to Congress

2/25/25 – 3/4/25

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Roqy Tyraid

March 6, 2025

Summary: Our guest is Jacob Raiford AKA Roqy Tyraid—Hip Hop activist and community organizer.



In the first half of the show, we discuss a police shooting event in San Diego and what protests could look like under this current political administration. We also discuss other easy ways for people to get involved in politically shaping communities around the country.



In the second half of the show, we break down Trump’s address to congress and point out many of the inconsistencies in his administration. We also reassess what life will be like under this president.



Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.



Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



