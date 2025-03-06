The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, France 24, Japan, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250307.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- President Trump reinstated his belief that Greenland will be annexed by the US- there is an election over independence from Denmark next week, and Greenlanders do not want to be connected to the US. At an Egyptian summit Arab leaders endorsed a post-war redevelopment plan for Gaza. Israel has been blocking all aid from reaching Gaza since Sunday, leading to a return to starvation and more death.

From FRANCE- First a press review on the Trump administration bypassing Congress to send $4 billion in weapons to Israel, including 35,000 2000 pound bombs- Israel is gearing up for a return to war in Syria. Then some American press on Trumps speech to Congress. Press reviews on the UK summit on Ukraine.

From JAPAN- In Japan the price of rice has doubled in the past year leading to a government auction of stockpiles. European leaders are drafting a peace plan for Ukraine. NATO countries skipped an important UN Conference on the Treaty banning nuclear weapons. China is holding its annual Peoples Congress and they are hoping for another 5% increase in GDP despite the US doubling its tariff.

From CUBA- Arab leaders endorsed the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, and this story has more details than the DW report I played earlier. In London activists have criticized the BBC for removing the Palestinian documentary that was just awarded an Academy Award.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

