The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 464
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Afua Cooper, Tina Renier
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
March 6, 2025, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, as we go on air on the eve of International Womens Day, we review the state of the womens movement today and reveal its many shortcomings and uses in fact to enable the male dominated fields of imperialism, and war against Mother Nature. In our first half hour, Professor Claudia Von Werlhof joins us to talk about the principle of fighting Patriarchy which is missing in the modern womens movement and about how we must tackle it before our silence rips apart the Earth itself. Then in our second half hour we are joined once again by author, broadcaster and journalist Sonali Kolhatkar to share some of the history of the dismantling ofk establishment of womens rights in Afghanistan as being linked to US imperalistic control. Finally, we talk to Nour Jaghama, a Palestinian-American and CODEPINK organizer about how the feminist movement in the US is being exploited as an enabler of imperialist control at the expense of the rights of women in Palestine, Iran and elsewhere.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:15 1 March 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:15  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 