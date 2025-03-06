Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, as we go on air on the eve of International Womens Day, we review the state of the womens movement today and reveal its many shortcomings and uses in fact to enable the male dominated fields of imperialism, and war against Mother Nature. In our first half hour, Professor Claudia Von Werlhof joins us to talk about the principle of fighting Patriarchy which is missing in the modern womens movement and about how we must tackle it before our silence rips apart the Earth itself. Then in our second half hour we are joined once again by author, broadcaster and journalist Sonali Kolhatkar to share some of the history of the dismantling ofk establishment of womens rights in Afghanistan as being linked to US imperalistic control. Finally, we talk to Nour Jaghama, a Palestinian-American and CODEPINK organizer about how the feminist movement in the US is being exploited as an enabler of imperialist control at the expense of the rights of women in Palestine, Iran and elsewhere.