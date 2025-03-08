WINGS #48-24 Wikipedia Women

Subtitle: More and more articles about women!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight, Wikipedia volunteer editor, activist and trustee; Lynn Borton, interviewer

Date Published: March 8, 2025, midnight

Summary: Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight has been a Wikipedia editor since 2007 and an administrator since 2009. She has 100,000+ edits to her credit and has created more than 4,000 new articles. In 2015, she co-founded a volunteer project called Women in Red, to address gender bias in Wikipedia content. In 2021, she was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Wikimedia Foundation (wikimediafoundation.org)

Credits: The content of this episode is courtesy of Lynn Borton, producer and host of the series Choose To Be Curious. Her series is distributed on audioport and via streaming from https://lynnborton.com/

Music by Sean Balick: "Great Is the Contessa" by Contessa, via Blue Dot Sessions. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service is a weekly radio series by and about women around the world. It has been in production and distribution since 1986. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden wings@wings.org



