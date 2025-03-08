The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
More and more articles about women!
Weekly Program
Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight, Wikipedia volunteer editor, activist and trustee; Lynn Borton, interviewer 
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2025, midnight
Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight has been a Wikipedia editor since 2007 and an administrator since 2009. She has 100,000+ edits to her credit and has created more than 4,000 new articles. In 2015, she co-founded a volunteer project called Women in Red, to address gender bias in Wikipedia content. In 2021, she was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Wikimedia Foundation (wikimediafoundation.org)
The content of this episode is courtesy of Lynn Borton, producer and host of the series Choose To Be Curious. Her series is distributed on audioport and via streaming from https://lynnborton.com/
Music by Sean Balick: "Great Is the Contessa" by Contessa, via Blue Dot Sessions. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service is a weekly radio series by and about women around the world. It has been in production and distribution since 1986. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden wings@wings.org

00:28:56 1 March 7, 2025
US, Canada
