Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2025, midnight
The future is global. Only isolationists like tRump would disagree. World Beat Canada is an open door to what the future of music sounds like. Join us for new tracks by Agatha Catel, Miramar, La Pandemic & Kwashibu Area Band PLUS local debuts from Locarno and the return of the Force Majeure, Five Alarm Funk!
Calcopyrite Communications
Al-Qasar - Ssir w Ztam (Get Busy)
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza
Locarno - Yanga CANCON
Five Alarm Funk - Thrillhouse CANCON
Agatha Catel - Echappee
Montparnasse Musique - Malele (Amazulu Remix)
Skeewiff - Soul Bossanova
Miramar - Un Astro
La Pandemic - Swimmingpool
Marcus Gad Meets Tamal - Tempo
Ralxx y Lo Soho - Del Querer Al No Querer
Wrong Way Up - Full Blast
Kwashibu Area Band - M'a Komba Nnwom

59:53

World Beat Canada Radio March 8 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 March 7, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 