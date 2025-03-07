The future is global. Only isolationists like tRump would disagree. World Beat Canada is an open door to what the future of music sounds like. Join us for new tracks by Agatha Catel, Miramar, La Pandemic & Kwashibu Area Band PLUS local debuts from Locarno and the return of the Force Majeure, Five Alarm Funk!
Calcopyrite Communications
Al-Qasar - Ssir w Ztam (Get Busy) Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza Locarno - Yanga CANCON Five Alarm Funk - Thrillhouse CANCON Agatha Catel - Echappee Montparnasse Musique - Malele (Amazulu Remix) Skeewiff - Soul Bossanova Miramar - Un Astro La Pandemic - Swimmingpool Marcus Gad Meets Tamal - Tempo Ralxx y Lo Soho - Del Querer Al No Querer Wrong Way Up - Full Blast Kwashibu Area Band - M'a Komba Nnwom