Static-free, hassle-free, commercial-free and best of all, tariff-free. Join Patricia Fraser for the freedom of music from the Celtic world, featuring old favorites in contemporary arrangements and creative new expressions based on timeless traditions. You got yer Celt In A Twist, the best mix for 25 years.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gaelic Storm - Beggarman Frigg - Troll's Twilight Celtic Kitchen Party - The Immigrant Bodh'aktan - Dansez (Dance Hey!) Grumpy O Sheep - Go East The Tosspints - Message In A Bottle Valtos - Dorn Shooglenifty - Black Dog Oysterband - Uncommercial Song Flook - Koady/The Burning Lion The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON Tradish - The Parting Glass Santiago Molina - Camino a Boedo Iain Copeland - The Traveller