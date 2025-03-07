The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2025, midnight
Static-free, hassle-free, commercial-free and best of all, tariff-free. Join Patricia Fraser for the freedom of music from the Celtic world, featuring old favorites in contemporary arrangements and creative new expressions based on timeless traditions. You got yer Celt In A Twist, the best mix for 25 years.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gaelic Storm - Beggarman
Frigg - Troll's Twilight
Celtic Kitchen Party - The Immigrant
Bodh'aktan - Dansez (Dance Hey!)
Grumpy O Sheep - Go East
The Tosspints - Message In A Bottle
Valtos - Dorn
Shooglenifty - Black Dog
Oysterband - Uncommercial Song
Flook - Koady/The Burning Lion
The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON
Tradish - The Parting Glass
Santiago Molina - Camino a Boedo
Iain Copeland - The Traveller

58:43

Cet In A Twist March 9 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:58:43 1 March 7, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
