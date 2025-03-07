The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2025, midnight
Join us for rockin' Moroccans (new Bab L'Bluz and Sami Galibi), tropical hot sauce from Montreal (MTL Sauce Picante), hypnotic Portuguese from Sus, Nigerian slow cook from Dele Sosimi and The Estuary while Skeewiff re-invent Misrilou, the tale of love between a Greek Christian and an Egyptian Muslim girl. Get your global groove on with World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopryite Communications
Bab L'Bluz - AmmA
Sami Galibi - Rruina
MTL Sauce Picante - Dame Espacio CANCON
Moonshine Collective - Obomi Nga (feat. Uproot Andy/MC Redbull)CANCON
Sus - Cicatriz
Skeewiff - Misirlou
Nino Luchando - Refugio (Jaime Beltran Remix)
Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 - Mo Se Bo La Tan
Nosotros - Mama Tierra (Galloping Gil Remix)
Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra ft. Sena - Travelling Man (Dr. Dermot Remix)
Blumalrelo - Maybe You'll Win This Time CANCON
Big Mimma - Pani Mottu
Oluma - Cooking Time

World Beat Canada Radio March 15 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:43 1 March 7, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 