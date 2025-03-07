The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2025, midnight
The week before St. Patrick's and before we get into the sing-along pub classics, we present a program showcasing the modern diversity in Celtic fare. Join us for an Eccodek remix of the McDades, Tau And The Drones Of Praise, fresh La Bottine Souriante and new Toxic Frogs. You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Skerryvore - Borderline
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise
Maggie's Wake - Shaken & Stirred CANCON
Cassie And Maggie - Seileach CANCON
Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool
The Finlay MacDonald Band - Back To Bergamo
Toxic Frogs - Bernie's Old Pub
The McDades - Willie Reilly (The Eccodek Remix) CANCON
Martyn Bennett - Nae Regrets
Anna Schaad - Mermaid
La Bottine Souriante - Pas De Credit CANCON
Basco -Red Wooden Gate

57:16

Celt In A Twist March 16 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:57:16 1 March 7, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:16  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 