Electronic Intifada Radio
6 March 2025
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Dr. Mimi Syed, anonymous Columbia students, Sarah Leah Whitson
March 7, 2025, midnight
This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our podcast and livestream broadcasts from March 3rd and 6th, 2025.

On this episode, we speak with Sarah Leah Whitson from the non-profit group DAWN. Their 172-page submission to the International Criminal Court urges the investigation and prosecution U.S. officials for aiding and abetting Israeli war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza. Columbia students join us to talk about the latest NYPD crackdown on Palestine protests. We speak with emergency room physician Dr. Mimi Syed about how Israel’s genocide is a war on Palestinian children and the healthcare system. And contributing editor Jon Elmer details Israeli ceasefire violations in his resistance report.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

