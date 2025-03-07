Sonic Café, from New Zealand that’s Gin Wigmore from 2010, so hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 425. This time the Sonic Café brings you the comedy of Ryan Hamilton in a thing we’re calling bicycling with a death wish! So there’s that. Plus later on physicist Brian Cox suggests that we might just be alone in the universe. So listen for that. Our eclectic music mix is really fun. Pulled from the last 52 years we’ll spin Garage Band rock from the Mockers, also music from Foster the People, St. Vincent, the Vamps, and a Progressive Rock tune from 1974. Listen for German band Triumvirat, with their hit Lucky Girl, and ahh the list goes on. Then near the bottom of the hour we’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1967. Listen for the amazing Etta James with an R&B classic. All that plus a word from our latest sponsor Ed’s Shoplift Emporium. At Ed’s they encourage you to shop lift anything you want. So drop by Ed’s today, where everything is ahh a real steal. All that and more as the Sonic Café goes bicycling with a Death wish, from the 2022 Dropout Boogie album, these are the Black Keys, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hey Ho Artist: Gin Wigmore LP: Holy Smoke Yr: 2010 Song 2: Happiness Artist: The Black Keys LP: Dropout Boogie Yr: 2022 Song 3: Ed's Shoplift Emporium Artist: Gary Owens LP: Silly Show Sponsors Yr: 1968 Song 4: C'mon Over To My Side Artist: The Mockers LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3 Yr. 2001 Song 5: Call It What You Want Artist: Foster The People LP: Torches Yr: 2011 Song 6: Bicycling With A Death Wish Artist: Ryan Hamilton LP: Yr: 2022 Song 7: Bring Me Your Loves Artist: St. Vincent LP: St. Vincent Year: 2014 Song 8: Lucky Girl Artist: Triumvirat LP: Illusions On A Double Dimple Yr: 1974 Song 9: Don't Pick Me For Your Fool Artist: Etta James LP: Who's Blue? Rare Chess Recordings Of The 60s And 70s Yr: 1967 Song 10: Stolen Moments Artist: The Vamps LP: Wake Up Yr: 2015 Song 11: Are We Alone in The Universe? As a Civilization? Artist: Brian Cox LP: Yr: 2023 Song 12: Brown Liquor Artist: Mocean Worker Feat. Marcus Miller LP: Cinco De Mowo! Yr: 2007 Song 13: Budapest By Blimp Artist: Thomas Dolby LP: The Sole Inhabitant Yr: 2006 Song 14: Brother Where Are You? (Matthew Herbert Mix) Artist: Oscar Brown Jr. LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 2 Yr: 2003 Song 15: Beauty and the Beast Artist: Alden Shuman LP: The Devil in Miss Jones Yr: 1973
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)