The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Bicycling with a Death Wish!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, from New Zealand that’s Gin Wigmore from 2010, so hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 425. This time the Sonic Café brings you the comedy of Ryan Hamilton in a thing we’re calling bicycling with a death wish! So there’s that. Plus later on physicist Brian Cox suggests that we might just be alone in the universe. So listen for that. Our eclectic music mix is really fun. Pulled from the last 52 years we’ll spin Garage Band rock from the Mockers, also music from Foster the People, St. Vincent, the Vamps, and a Progressive Rock tune from 1974. Listen for German band Triumvirat, with their hit Lucky Girl, and ahh the list goes on. Then near the bottom of the hour we’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1967. Listen for the amazing Etta James with an R&B classic. All that plus a word from our latest sponsor Ed’s Shoplift Emporium. At Ed’s they encourage you to shop lift anything you want. So drop by Ed’s today, where everything is ahh a real steal. All that and more as the Sonic Café goes bicycling with a Death wish, from the 2022 Dropout Boogie album, these are the Black Keys, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hey Ho
Artist: Gin Wigmore
LP: Holy Smoke
Yr: 2010
Song 2: Happiness
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Dropout Boogie
Yr: 2022
Song 3: Ed's Shoplift Emporium
Artist: Gary Owens
LP: Silly Show Sponsors
Yr: 1968
Song 4: C'mon Over To My Side
Artist: The Mockers
LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3
Yr. 2001
Song 5: Call It What You Want
Artist: Foster The People
LP: Torches
Yr: 2011
Song 6: Bicycling With A Death Wish
Artist: Ryan Hamilton
LP:
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Bring Me Your Loves
Artist: St. Vincent
LP: St. Vincent
Year: 2014
Song 8: Lucky Girl
Artist: Triumvirat
LP: Illusions On A Double Dimple
Yr: 1974
Song 9: Don't Pick Me For Your Fool
Artist: Etta James
LP: Who's Blue? Rare Chess Recordings Of The 60s And 70s
Yr: 1967
Song 10: Stolen Moments
Artist: The Vamps
LP: Wake Up
Yr: 2015
Song 11: Are We Alone in The Universe? As a Civilization?
Artist: Brian Cox
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 12: Brown Liquor
Artist: Mocean Worker Feat. Marcus Miller
LP: Cinco De Mowo!
Yr: 2007
Song 13: Budapest By Blimp
Artist: Thomas Dolby
LP: The Sole Inhabitant
Yr: 2006
Song 14: Brother Where Are You? (Matthew Herbert Mix)
Artist: Oscar Brown Jr.
LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 2
Yr: 2003
Song 15: Beauty and the Beast
Artist: Alden Shuman
LP: The Devil in Miss Jones
Yr: 1973
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 7, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 