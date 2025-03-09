Summary: Mar 10 "Empowering Native Enterprise: Chris James on NCAIED and RES 2025"



Today, we’re excited to welcome Chris James, President and CEO of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. Chris has played a key role in boosting economic opportunities for Native communities. He’s here to discuss the upcoming Reservation Economic Summit (RES) 2025, taking place on March 10th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. RES is the top event for Indigenous businesses, offering valuable resources and networking. Tune in for a conversation on the future of Native enterprise and empowerment! Listen to our interview on Spotify HERE

ABOUT CHRIS JAMES



Chris James is President and CEO of the country’s foremost and oldest Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian business and economic development-focused organization, The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. Since 1969, The National Center has served as an important connector between corporate America and Native-owned businesses seeking to enter their supply chains and provides invaluable training and educational resources for businesses and entrepreneurs. Since Chris joined the organization in 2017, The National Center has more than doubled its annual revenue, expanded its national footprint and programming, and boosted its staff.



In addition to growing the annual Reservation Economic Summit (RES), Chris guided the development of the Native Edge Institute series, one-day training sessions designed to give both established and emerging entrepreneurs the tools they need to take their next step. In addition, The National Center has an increased focus on international trade, including the formation of the Arizona MBDA Export Center. The National Center has also created public-facing platforms in NC Magazine and the Native Edge podcast.



As a former senior official in Department of Treasury and Small Business Administration for the entirety the Obama administration, Chris has unique expertise in government contracting, supply chains, underserved markets, community development financial institutions and access to capital, and issues affecting small business issues.



Chris serves on numerous boards and leadership committees, including with the SBA, Federal Communications Commission, United States Trade Representative, Export-Import Bank of the United States, World Trade Organization, the Center for Indian Country Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Junior Achievement USA, and First Peoples Worldwide. He is a frequently requested speaker, panelist, moderator, and guest for a wide variety of conferences, events, and organizations. He has testified on Native American and Alaska Native policy before Congress.



James has first-hand knowledge and experience in Native-owned enterprises; his family owned several businesses on the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina – the reservation for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. His first job after college was with the tribe’s Community Development Financial Institution, the Sequoyah Fund.

