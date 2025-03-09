The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 9, 2025, midnight
Is this week's show different from previous weeks? Not really. It's the same mix of blues, country, rock & roll, gospel, jazz and everything else but it is all new tunes, mixed together in a unique blend. There's a 1950s integrated rockabilly band, an R&B pioneer who died just as the sound was taking off, some fine gospel quartet harmony and some clever songwriting in the classic honky-tonk style from Big Fancy, AKA Blake Bamford.
Artist - Title - Year
Hadda Brooks - Jump Back Honey - 1952
Jean Shepard - Twice The Lovin' (In Half The Time) - 1952
The Trenton Singers - Take Me Jesus -
Desmond Dekker & the Aces - It Mick - 1969
Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - You're Drifting Away - 1953
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - The Man Who Faked His Own Life - 2024
Billy Boy Arnold - I Was Fooled - 1955
Hot Lips Page - The Cadillac Song - 1953
Walter Dixon, Datson Bros - On And On -
Charles Taylor - Hold Out - 1963
Joe Bonsall & The Orange Playboys - Paper In My Shoe - 1965
Barbara Lynn - You're Gonna Need Me - 1962
Tennessee Ernie Ford - Blackberry Boogie - 1952
Lil Greenwood And The Four Jacks - Grandpa Can Boogie Too - 1952
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Girl of My Dreams - 1934
Selah Jubilee Singers - Come On Join That Number - 1944
The Four Buddies - Ooh Ow - 1953
Little Junior Parker - Love My Baby - 1953
Bobby Poe & The Poe Cats - Rock 'n' Roll Boogie - 1958
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Suitcase Blues - 1946

