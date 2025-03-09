Is this week's show different from previous weeks? Not really. It's the same mix of blues, country, rock & roll, gospel, jazz and everything else but it is all new tunes, mixed together in a unique blend. There's a 1950s integrated rockabilly band, an R&B pioneer who died just as the sound was taking off, some fine gospel quartet harmony and some clever songwriting in the classic honky-tonk style from Big Fancy, AKA Blake Bamford.
Artist - Title - Year Hadda Brooks - Jump Back Honey - 1952 Jean Shepard - Twice The Lovin' (In Half The Time) - 1952 The Trenton Singers - Take Me Jesus - Desmond Dekker & the Aces - It Mick - 1969 Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - You're Drifting Away - 1953 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - The Man Who Faked His Own Life - 2024 Billy Boy Arnold - I Was Fooled - 1955 Hot Lips Page - The Cadillac Song - 1953 Walter Dixon, Datson Bros - On And On - Charles Taylor - Hold Out - 1963 Joe Bonsall & The Orange Playboys - Paper In My Shoe - 1965 Barbara Lynn - You're Gonna Need Me - 1962 Tennessee Ernie Ford - Blackberry Boogie - 1952 Lil Greenwood And The Four Jacks - Grandpa Can Boogie Too - 1952 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Girl of My Dreams - 1934 Selah Jubilee Singers - Come On Join That Number - 1944 The Four Buddies - Ooh Ow - 1953 Little Junior Parker - Love My Baby - 1953 Bobby Poe & The Poe Cats - Rock 'n' Roll Boogie - 1958 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Suitcase Blues - 1946