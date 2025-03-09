Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Hadda Brooks - Jump Back Honey - 1952

Jean Shepard - Twice The Lovin' (In Half The Time) - 1952

The Trenton Singers - Take Me Jesus -

Desmond Dekker & the Aces - It Mick - 1969

Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - You're Drifting Away - 1953

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - The Man Who Faked His Own Life - 2024

Billy Boy Arnold - I Was Fooled - 1955

Hot Lips Page - The Cadillac Song - 1953

Walter Dixon, Datson Bros - On And On -

Charles Taylor - Hold Out - 1963

Joe Bonsall & The Orange Playboys - Paper In My Shoe - 1965

Barbara Lynn - You're Gonna Need Me - 1962

Tennessee Ernie Ford - Blackberry Boogie - 1952

Lil Greenwood And The Four Jacks - Grandpa Can Boogie Too - 1952

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Girl of My Dreams - 1934

Selah Jubilee Singers - Come On Join That Number - 1944

The Four Buddies - Ooh Ow - 1953

Little Junior Parker - Love My Baby - 1953

Bobby Poe & The Poe Cats - Rock 'n' Roll Boogie - 1958

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Suitcase Blues - 1946