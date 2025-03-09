Defending the Bolivarian Revolution

Subtitle: Delegates Report Back from Venezuela

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Alan Freeman, Maria Paez Victor, Camila Escalante, Dan Kovalik, Arnold August, Fiona Sim

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 9, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is "Defending the Bolivarian Revolution: Delegates Report Back from Venezuela", a webinar sponsored by the International Manifesto Group.



It features delegates to the recent inauguration of Nicols Maduro, who will discuss the situation in Venezuela, the US's attempts at regime change, and the importance of defending the Bolivarian Revolution.

Credits: Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom Webinar.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and the International Manifesto Group.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (55:36) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



*** Audio is at best mid-quality webinar fare. Not the greatest technically, but high quality content. ***



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy



---



Approximate Timeline for Version 1:



00:00:00 Moderator Alan Freeman (Run Time 4:01 )

00:04:01 Maria Paez Victor (11:38)

00:15:39 Alan Freeman (:14)

00:15:53 Camila Escalante (9:25)

00:25:18 Alan Freeman (:54)

00:26:12 Dan Kovalik (6:20)

00:32:32 Alan Freeman (:44)

00:33:16 Arnold August (9:09)

00:42:25 Alan Freeman (:35)

00:43:00 Fiona Sim (12:36)

00:55:36 End



—



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



