Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
in a time of self-inflicted wounds
Weekly Program
Dana R. Fisher, David Karoly
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 9, 2025, midnight
Best friends become enemies. Enemies are friends. Business is great. The market tanks. Winter yesterday, summer today, new rules tomorrow. Welcome to whiplash, the time of self-inflicted wounds. What to do? We talk with Dana R. Fisher, expert in social action and author of "Saving Ourselves". Then senior Australian scientist David Karoly with the frank view from Down-Under.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Download song "Whiplash" under Creative Commons License (free for non-profit use) from my show blog at ecoshock.org.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:30 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250312 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 9, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250312 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 9, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 250312 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 9, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 