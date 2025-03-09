Best friends become enemies. Enemies are friends. Business is great. The market tanks. Winter yesterday, summer today, new rules tomorrow. Welcome to whiplash, the time of self-inflicted wounds. What to do? We talk with Dana R. Fisher, expert in social action and author of "Saving Ourselves". Then senior Australian scientist David Karoly with the frank view from Down-Under.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Download song "Whiplash" under Creative Commons License (free for non-profit use) from my show blog at ecoshock.org.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:30 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.