March 9, 2025: Human nature

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 10, 2025, midnight

Summary: Top shelf música popular brasileira from Uli Costa e Sandália de Prata; a tribute to Ángel Pedraza of Grupo Kual? who passed away two weeks ago; new technocumbia from Corpus Christi's El Dusty; the forthcoming single by Rolando Bruno y el Grupo Arévalo from Buenos Aires; Anatolian rock hot off the presses by Şatellites and Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek; the brand new single from Nusantara Beat; Allata Broulaye's Wassoulou sound; Red Baraat mashes up qawwali with Hava Nagila

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Tim Maia | Brazil | Nobody Can Live Forever | Tim Maia | Polydor | 1976

Uli Costa e Sandália de Prata | Brazil | Preta Nobre | Uli Costa e Sandália de Prata | Brasuca Discos | 2025

Criolo | Brazil | Bogotá | No Na Orelha | Sterns | 2012



Grupo Kual? | México | One More Time (feat. Lila Downs & Akil Ammar) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022

Grupo Kual? | México | Cumbia En La Playa | Un Saludo! Mexican Soundsystem Cumbia In LA | Dutty Artz / Songs From Home | 2008

Hector Guerra | Bolivia-Spain-México | La Cumbia Del Cuervo (feat. Alberto Pedraza) | Gracias Por Existir | Pachamama Dreams | 2015

El Dusty | USA-El Salvador | Aye Papi (feat. Ratchetón & Harlay) | Aye Papi (feat. Ratchetón & Harlay) - Single | Americano | 2025



Radio Mundial | USA | Camaleon | Momento Eterno | Palm Pictures | 2006

Joe Bataan | USA | Secret Girl, My Superfraud | Call My Name | Vampisoul | 2005

Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Sabadabadá | Sabadabadá / Fatman - Single | Electric Cowbell / Pepei | 2025

Santana | USA | Jingo | Santana | Columbia | 1969

The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Mastica Chupa Y Jala | Power - Fuerza | Vampisoul | 1972



Şatellites | Israel | İkimiz Bir Fidanız | Aylar | Batov | 2025

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek | Turkey-Germany-France-South Africa | Hop Bico | Yarın Yoksa | Big Crown | 2025

Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Sifat Manusia | Sifat Manusia - Single | Bongo Joe | 2025



Allata Broulaye | Mali | Moussokéléyato | The Original Sound Of Mali 2 | Mr Bongo | 2025-1981

Coumba Sidibe | Mali | Kouloun Yelima Djohba | Gnogonte | Syllart | 1989



Red Baraat | USA | Bhangra Rangeela | Bhangra Rangeela - Single | Sinj | 2025

Prakash Band | India | Disco Bhangra | Disco Bhangra: Wedding Bands From Rajasthan | Avant | 1994

Band Master Rangeela & Rasila | India | Emosanal Attyachaar | Dev D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) | T-Series | 2008

Black Masala | DC USA | Bhangra Ramo | I Love You Madly | self-released | 2015



