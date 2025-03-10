The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: March 2, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
March 10, 2025, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995
2) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)
Wonder Wonder
Femi Kuti
Tabu Records – 1995
3) Tony Allen (Nigeria)
Ogogoro
Lagos No Shaking
Honest Jon’s Records - 2009
4) Gordon Henderson (Dominica/Guadeloupe)
Can’t Face It
Cent Pour Sang Creole Volume 1
Nemisis Music – 2006
5) Voltface (Guadeloupe)
I Don’t Owe You
Fow Kontinyé
Note A Bene - 2011
6) Criolo (Brazil)
Linha de Frente
Nó na Orelha
Oloko Records - 2018
7) André Sampaio (Btazil)
Alagbé
Alagbé
Mondé – 2018
8) Charles King (Colombia)
Amanecer
Amanecer
Pico Producciones - 2015
9) La Mambanegra (Colombia)
Me Parece Perfecto
La Galerá
La Mambanegra - 2016
10) Havana Negra (Cuba)
El Despertar
Havana Negra
Zanja Records SL - 2024
11) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
La Vuelta al Mundo
La Vuelta al Mundo
Pafata Productions - 2015
12) Mama Sissoko (Mali)
Safiatou (live)
Live
Mieruba - 2024
13) Ben Zabo (Mali)
Ya be Ma’e
Ben Zabo
Glitterhouse Records – 2012
14) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
I Kanafo
Juguya
Sublime Frequencies - 2015
15) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Owari Yimi
Ko Koura
Sako Wana – 2020
16) Youssou N’Dour &Étoile de Dakar (Senegal)
Taaw
Immigrés
Celluloid – 1988
17) Jimi Mbaye (Senegal)
Coffee!
Yaye Digalma
Studio Dogo Productions – 2003
18) Guelewar (Gambia)
Tasito
Touki ba Banjul” Acid Trip from Banjul to Dakar
Kindred Spirits – 2012
19) Stanislas Tohon (Benin)
Paix Lo
Dans Le Tchinck Systéme
EDitions Papa-Disco – 1979
20) T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou Benin (Benin)
Super Yao-Bebenon (partial)
T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou Benin et Loko Pierre
Albarika Stores - 1978
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:02
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 2, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:02
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
