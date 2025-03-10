Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995



2) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)

Wonder Wonder

Femi Kuti

Tabu Records – 1995



3) Tony Allen (Nigeria)

Ogogoro

Lagos No Shaking

Honest Jon’s Records - 2009



4) Gordon Henderson (Dominica/Guadeloupe)

Can’t Face It

Cent Pour Sang Creole Volume 1

Nemisis Music – 2006



5) Voltface (Guadeloupe)

I Don’t Owe You

Fow Kontinyé

Note A Bene - 2011



6) Criolo (Brazil)

Linha de Frente

Nó na Orelha

Oloko Records - 2018



7) André Sampaio (Btazil)

Alagbé

Alagbé

Mondé – 2018



8) Charles King (Colombia)

Amanecer

Amanecer

Pico Producciones - 2015



9) La Mambanegra (Colombia)

Me Parece Perfecto

La Galerá

La Mambanegra - 2016





10) Havana Negra (Cuba)

El Despertar

Havana Negra

Zanja Records SL - 2024



11) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera (Cuba)

La Vuelta al Mundo

La Vuelta al Mundo

Pafata Productions - 2015



12) Mama Sissoko (Mali)

Safiatou (live)

Live

Mieruba - 2024



13) Ben Zabo (Mali)

Ya be Ma’e

Ben Zabo

Glitterhouse Records – 2012



14) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)

I Kanafo

Juguya

Sublime Frequencies - 2015



15) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)

Owari Yimi

Ko Koura

Sako Wana – 2020



16) Youssou N’Dour &Étoile de Dakar (Senegal)

Taaw

Immigrés

Celluloid – 1988



17) Jimi Mbaye (Senegal)

Coffee!

Yaye Digalma

Studio Dogo Productions – 2003



18) Guelewar (Gambia)

Tasito

Touki ba Banjul” Acid Trip from Banjul to Dakar

Kindred Spirits – 2012



19) Stanislas Tohon (Benin)

Paix Lo

Dans Le Tchinck Systéme

EDitions Papa-Disco – 1979



20) T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou Benin (Benin)

Super Yao-Bebenon (partial)

T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou Benin et Loko Pierre

Albarika Stores - 1978