Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
March 10, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)
Wonder Wonder
Femi Kuti
Tabu Records – 1995

3) Tony Allen (Nigeria)
Ogogoro
Lagos No Shaking
Honest Jon’s Records - 2009

4) Gordon Henderson (Dominica/Guadeloupe)
Can’t Face It
Cent Pour Sang Creole Volume 1
Nemisis Music – 2006

5) Voltface (Guadeloupe)
I Don’t Owe You
Fow Kontinyé
Note A Bene - 2011

6) Criolo (Brazil)
Linha de Frente
Nó na Orelha
Oloko Records - 2018

7) André Sampaio (Btazil)
Alagbé
Alagbé
Mondé – 2018

8) Charles King (Colombia)
Amanecer
Amanecer
Pico Producciones - 2015

9) La Mambanegra (Colombia)
Me Parece Perfecto
La Galerá
La Mambanegra - 2016


10) Havana Negra (Cuba)
El Despertar
Havana Negra
Zanja Records SL - 2024

11) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
La Vuelta al Mundo
La Vuelta al Mundo
Pafata Productions - 2015

12) Mama Sissoko (Mali)
Safiatou (live)
Live
Mieruba - 2024

13) Ben Zabo (Mali)
Ya be Ma’e
Ben Zabo
Glitterhouse Records – 2012

14) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
I Kanafo
Juguya
Sublime Frequencies - 2015

15) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Owari Yimi
Ko Koura
Sako Wana – 2020

16) Youssou N’Dour &Étoile de Dakar (Senegal)
Taaw
Immigrés
Celluloid – 1988

17) Jimi Mbaye (Senegal)
Coffee!
Yaye Digalma
Studio Dogo Productions – 2003

18) Guelewar (Gambia)
Tasito
Touki ba Banjul” Acid Trip from Banjul to Dakar
Kindred Spirits – 2012

19) Stanislas Tohon (Benin)
Paix Lo
Dans Le Tchinck Systéme
EDitions Papa-Disco – 1979

20) T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou Benin (Benin)
Super Yao-Bebenon (partial)
T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou Benin et Loko Pierre
Albarika Stores - 1978

02:00:02 1 March 2, 2025
