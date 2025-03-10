The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Roundtable
2
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Bear Goes Long
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 10, 2025, midnight
In this lively episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Baba Yaga, and Bear Goes Long dive into the delicate balance between ambition and discipline in trading. They discuss the dangers of the “hurry-up bug” and the psychological traps of chasing bigger wins too quickly. With insights into the importance of journaling, managing risk, and sticking to a personal trading process, the conversation highlights how structure and mindfulness can keep traders grounded in volatile markets.

The trio also share candid stories about lessons learned from prop trading, the allure of personal accounts, and the freedom that comes from staying disciplined. Whether you’re navigating funded accounts or scaling up your trades, this episode offers practical wisdom for traders looking to sharpen their edge.
bandoftraderspodcast.com
vantatradingpodcast.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

“You Don’t Have to Do Anything Stupid…” Download Program Podcast
Full Episode
00:55:07 1 Jan. 26, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:55:07  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 