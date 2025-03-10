Summary: In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle sits down with Jeff (aka 2yrflipper), to discuss his new partnership with TradeFundrr and what it means for traders looking to go live. They break down TradeFundrr’s unique approach to prop trading, including flexible funding paths, realistic risk management, and why Jeff sees this as a rare opportunity for serious traders. He also reflects on how his approach to managing P&L has evolved, adapting to diminishing edges in the markets. He shares insights on trading bonds, reading order flow in grains, and the importance of recognizing when to push size versus when to sit tight.



Jeff is on a mission to build a team of skilled traders, offering mentorship and guidance to those ready to take their trading to the next level. He shares insights from his 25-year career, highlighting the discipline, risk management, and adaptability required to thrive in the markets.