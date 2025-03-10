The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. 2yrflipper
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Jeff (2yrflipper)
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 10, 2025, midnight
In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle sits down with Jeff (aka 2yrflipper), to discuss his new partnership with TradeFundrr and what it means for traders looking to go live. They break down TradeFundrr’s unique approach to prop trading, including flexible funding paths, realistic risk management, and why Jeff sees this as a rare opportunity for serious traders. He also reflects on how his approach to managing P&L has evolved, adapting to diminishing edges in the markets. He shares insights on trading bonds, reading order flow in grains, and the importance of recognizing when to push size versus when to sit tight.

Jeff is on a mission to build a team of skilled traders, offering mentorship and guidance to those ready to take their trading to the next level. He shares insights from his 25-year career, highlighting the discipline, risk management, and adaptability required to thrive in the markets.
bandoftraderspodcast.com

Jeff's Tradefundrr Link:
https://checkout.tradefundrr.com/products?aff=2yrflipper
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

"Trading Is a Game of Small Wins and Big Moments" Download Program Podcast
00:49:23 1 Jan. 30, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:49:23  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 