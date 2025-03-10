Summary: Kyle and Eric are back, and this time, they’re tackling oneof the wildest adventures in American history—the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Fueled by Thomas Jefferson’s “buy now, figure it out later” approach to the Louisiana Purchase, this journey was way more than just a scenic hike. It was a survival test, a science experiment, and a crashcourse in diplomacy with Native American tribes—all wrapped up in one messy, death-defying road trip.

But let’s be real—who actually made this expedition asuccess? Spoiler alert: Sacagawea carried. Like, literallycarried (a whole baby, no less), while also guiding, negotiating, translating, saving supplies from disaster, and keeping these guys alive. Meanwhile, York, an enslaved man, did so much work that even the expedition had to admit he deserved a vote—something that wasn’t even legal for him.

And because we love some historical hot takes, Kyle andEric put Jefferson’s presidency on trial. Was his massive land grab a stroke of genius or just the biggest impulse buy in U.S. history?

Key Topics:

*The Rocky Mountain disaster that nearly ended the whole expedition

*Mapping the West—turns out, it’s harder than it looks

*Sacagawea, the real MVP, keeping the expedition (and her baby) alive

*York’s vote—an actual WTF moment in early democracy

*Jefferson’s legacy—visionary leader or reckless spender?

Hit play, and get ready for a wild ride through history—sass, chaos, and all.

