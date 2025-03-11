Summary: Troubling signs on the road to repression; Ghana’s ghastly anti-queer bill rises from the dead, Germany warns trans and non-binary travelers away from the U.S., President Donald Trump insults the African nation of Lesotho, rails against non-existent “transgender mice” and celebrates the death of diversity during his State of the Union address, U.S. Senate Democrats scuttle a bill to ban trans girls and women from school sports, and hundreds of thousands celebrate the 47th annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.



