This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 03-10-25
Weekly Program
Tim Hopkins; C. Dixon Osborne; Lois Fineman; George Schiavone, Michael Adams.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 11, 2025, midnight
Troubling signs on the road to repression; Ghana’s ghastly anti-queer bill rises from the dead, Germany warns trans and non-binary travelers away from the U.S., President Donald Trump insults the African nation of Lesotho, rails against non-existent “transgender mice” and celebrates the death of diversity during his State of the Union address, U.S. Senate Democrats scuttle a bill to ban trans girls and women from school sports, and hundreds of thousands celebrate the 47th annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters David Hunt & Melanie Keller produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Julie Carver, Frank Stoltze, Heather Turlock: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Carpenters; Blood Sweat & Tears, Sean Chapin; Lisa Minnelli, Buffy Sainte-Marie.
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 March 11, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 