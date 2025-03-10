Angie Stone, “I WIsh (Nuffwish reggae mashup)” from Nuffwish 12" White Label
Junior Byles, “Fade Away” from Reggae Anthology - The Channel One Story VP Records - 2005
Alton Ellis, “Mr. Skabena” from Alton Ellis Pure Lovers Rock PMI Jet Star - 2021
Reggae Disco Rockers, “Baby” from RDR meets Horace Andy flower records - 2002
Burning Spear, “Road Foggy” from Live in Minnesota Feb 22 1987 NY street cassette
Burning Spear, “New Experience (Live)” from Live in Minnesota Feb 22 1987 NY street cassette
Remy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila, “Nasikitika” from Songs for the Poor Man WOMAD
Roy Ayers, “What's the T? (feat. Merry Clayton)” from Ubiquityunreleased 1976-1981 unknown
Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “I Just wanna Give it up” from Virgin Ubiquity Remixed unknown
Freddie Hubbard, “Red Clay (Live)” from California Concert: The Hollywood Palladium (40th Anniversary Edition) CTI Records - 1972
The Edge of Daybreak, “Your Destiny” from New Horizon - EP A+E Television - 2025
Trussel, “Love Injection” from Love Injection Rhino/Elektra - 1980
RJD2, “Uprock (Instrumental)” from One A.M. Diverse Instrumentals unknown
Soul II Soul, “Keep On Movin'” from Keep On Movin' Virgin - 1989
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Coming In from the Cold (Live at The Stanley Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 09/23/80)” from Live Forever: September 23, 1980 • Stanley Theatre • Pittsburgh, PA (Bonus Track Version) Tuff Gong - 2011
Gregory Isaacs, “Set the Captive Free” from Mr. Isaacs (Deluxe Edition) VP Records - 2019
Tommy McCook & The Aggrovators, “Revenge” from Yabby You - Jesus Dread Blood And Fire
Dillinger, “Freshly” from Yabby You - Jesus Dread Blood & Fire
The Tunji Band, “RALLY - Live” from Live LIVE - 2019
Cocoa Tea, “Why Turn Down the Sound” from Authorized Greensleeves Records - 1991
Tiger, “Dance Hall Vibes” from Music Works Showcase 90 Greensleeves Records - 1989
Carl Meeks, “Granny Say No Worry” from Weh Dem Fah Redman International - 1988
Wunmi, “Bottom Line - I.C.E.” from Bottom Line - I.C.E. Wunmigirl - 2025
Sault, “Set Your Spirit Free” from Acts of Faith Forever Living Originals - 2024
Fanny, “Hey Bulldog (Live)” from Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live) Real Gone Music - 2024