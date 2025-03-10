Notes:

Angie Stone, “I WIsh (Nuffwish reggae mashup)”

from Nuffwish 12"

White Label



Junior Byles, “Fade Away”

from Reggae Anthology - The Channel One Story

VP Records - 2005



Alton Ellis, “Mr. Skabena”

from Alton Ellis Pure Lovers Rock

PMI Jet Star - 2021



Reggae Disco Rockers, “Baby”

from RDR meets Horace Andy

flower records - 2002



Burning Spear, “Road Foggy”

from Live in Minnesota Feb 22 1987

NY street cassette



Burning Spear, “New Experience (Live)”

from Live in Minnesota Feb 22 1987

NY street cassette



Remy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila, “Nasikitika”

from Songs for the Poor Man

WOMAD



Roy Ayers, “What's the T? (feat. Merry Clayton)”

from Ubiquityunreleased 1976-1981

unknown



Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “I Just wanna Give it up”

from Virgin Ubiquity Remixed

unknown



Freddie Hubbard, “Red Clay (Live)”

from California Concert: The Hollywood Palladium (40th Anniversary Edition)

CTI Records - 1972



The Edge of Daybreak, “Your Destiny”

from New Horizon - EP

A+E Television - 2025



Trussel, “Love Injection”

from Love Injection

Rhino/Elektra - 1980



RJD2, “Uprock (Instrumental)”

from One A.M. Diverse Instrumentals

unknown



Soul II Soul, “Keep On Movin'”

from Keep On Movin'

Virgin - 1989



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Coming In from the Cold (Live at The Stanley Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 09/23/80)”

from Live Forever: September 23, 1980 • Stanley Theatre • Pittsburgh, PA (Bonus Track Version)

Tuff Gong - 2011



Gregory Isaacs, “Set the Captive Free”

from Mr. Isaacs (Deluxe Edition)

VP Records - 2019



Tommy McCook & The Aggrovators, “Revenge”

from Yabby You - Jesus Dread

Blood And Fire



Dillinger, “Freshly”

from Yabby You - Jesus Dread

Blood & Fire



The Tunji Band, “RALLY - Live”

from Live

LIVE - 2019



Cocoa Tea, “Why Turn Down the Sound”

from Authorized

Greensleeves Records - 1991



Tiger, “Dance Hall Vibes”

from Music Works Showcase 90

Greensleeves Records - 1989



Carl Meeks, “Granny Say No Worry”

from Weh Dem Fah

Redman International - 1988



Wunmi, “Bottom Line - I.C.E.”

from Bottom Line - I.C.E.

Wunmigirl - 2025



Sault, “Set Your Spirit Free”

from Acts of Faith

Forever Living Originals - 2024



Fanny, “Hey Bulldog (Live)”

from Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)

Real Gone Music - 2024

