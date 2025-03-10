The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 10, 2025, midnight

Angie Stone, “I WIsh (Nuffwish reggae mashup)”
from Nuffwish 12"
White Label

Junior Byles, “Fade Away”
from Reggae Anthology - The Channel One Story
VP Records - 2005

Alton Ellis, “Mr. Skabena”
from Alton Ellis Pure Lovers Rock
PMI Jet Star - 2021

Reggae Disco Rockers, “Baby”
from RDR meets Horace Andy
flower records - 2002

Burning Spear, “Road Foggy”
from Live in Minnesota Feb 22 1987
NY street cassette

Burning Spear, “New Experience (Live)”
from Live in Minnesota Feb 22 1987
NY street cassette

Remy Ongala & Orchestre Super Matimila, “Nasikitika”
from Songs for the Poor Man
WOMAD

Roy Ayers, “What's the T? (feat. Merry Clayton)”
from Ubiquityunreleased 1976-1981
unknown

Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “I Just wanna Give it up”
from Virgin Ubiquity Remixed
unknown

Freddie Hubbard, “Red Clay (Live)”
from California Concert: The Hollywood Palladium (40th Anniversary Edition)
CTI Records - 1972

The Edge of Daybreak, “Your Destiny”
from New Horizon - EP
A+E Television - 2025

Trussel, “Love Injection”
from Love Injection
Rhino/Elektra - 1980

RJD2, “Uprock (Instrumental)”
from One A.M. Diverse Instrumentals
unknown

Soul II Soul, “Keep On Movin'”
from Keep On Movin'
Virgin - 1989

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Coming In from the Cold (Live at The Stanley Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 09/23/80)”
from Live Forever: September 23, 1980 • Stanley Theatre • Pittsburgh, PA (Bonus Track Version)
Tuff Gong - 2011

Gregory Isaacs, “Set the Captive Free”
from Mr. Isaacs (Deluxe Edition)
VP Records - 2019

Tommy McCook & The Aggrovators, “Revenge”
from Yabby You - Jesus Dread
Blood And Fire

Dillinger, “Freshly”
from Yabby You - Jesus Dread
Blood & Fire

The Tunji Band, “RALLY - Live”
from Live
LIVE - 2019

Cocoa Tea, “Why Turn Down the Sound”
from Authorized
Greensleeves Records - 1991

Tiger, “Dance Hall Vibes”
from Music Works Showcase 90
Greensleeves Records - 1989

Carl Meeks, “Granny Say No Worry”
from Weh Dem Fah
Redman International - 1988

Wunmi, “Bottom Line - I.C.E.”
from Bottom Line - I.C.E.
Wunmigirl - 2025

Sault, “Set Your Spirit Free”
from Acts of Faith
Forever Living Originals - 2024

Fanny, “Hey Bulldog (Live)”
from Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)
Real Gone Music - 2024

01:58:56 1 March 9, 2025
wrir studios
