Trump Attacks/Democrats Sulk... NO! There's A New Way, A New Communism & A New Bob Avakian Interview

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Coco Das (Refuse Fascism)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 12, 2025, midnight

Summary: RefuseFascism.org and others rally in opposition to Trump/MAGA Fascism on March 4, 2025—in DC and across the U.S. “What is communist leadership, and why should people follow your leadership?” (Excerpts from the Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025). Coco Das on plans for March 8th, International Women's Day, 2025, called for by RefuseFascism.org. Sunsara Taylor Refutes Lies & Dangerous Slander from A Counter-Revolutionary. Support members of the Revcom Corps unjustifiably arrested by Chicago police.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed.




