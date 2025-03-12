The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Trump Attacks/Democrats Sulk... NO! There's A New Way, A New Communism & A New Bob Avakian Interview
Action/Event
Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Coco Das (Refuse Fascism)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 12, 2025, midnight
RefuseFascism.org and others rally in opposition to Trump/MAGA Fascism on March 4, 2025—in DC and across the U.S. “What is communist leadership, and why should people follow your leadership?” (Excerpts from the Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025). Coco Das on plans for March 8th, International Women's Day, 2025, called for by RefuseFascism.org. Sunsara Taylor Refutes Lies & Dangerous Slander from A Counter-Revolutionary. Support members of the Revcom Corps unjustifiably arrested by Chicago police.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250312 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 