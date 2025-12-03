Summary: Our guest is Amy Owen AKA Pineapple Lawyer – a civil rights attorney who has worked several major cases alongside Ben Crump as well as many high-profile clients.



In the first half of the show, we talk about the increase in hate crimes since the election of Donald Trump. We also discuss how his administration is actively stripping away civil rights, and what steps people can take in the event they end up facing hate or discrimination.



In the second half of the show, we reflect on some recent stories of discrimination, and ask Amy Owen to weigh in.



Our Way Black History Fact covers a secret basketball game in the 1940s in the Jim Crow South that broke racial barriers and led to the style of play that we recognize today.

