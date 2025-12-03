Our guest is Amy Owen AKA Pineapple Lawyer – a civil rights attorney who has worked several major cases alongside Ben Crump as well as many high-profile clients.
In the first half of the show, we talk about the increase in hate crimes since the election of Donald Trump. We also discuss how his administration is actively stripping away civil rights, and what steps people can take in the event they end up facing hate or discrimination.
In the second half of the show, we reflect on some recent stories of discrimination, and ask Amy Owen to weigh in.
Our Way Black History Fact covers a secret basketball game in the 1940s in the Jim Crow South that broke racial barriers and led to the style of play that we recognize today.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.