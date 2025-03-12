Notes:

Soda Stereo, “Canción Animal”

from El Último Concierto A (En Vivo)

Ariola - 1997



David Bowie, “When I Live My Dream”

from The Width Of A Circle

Parlophone UK - 2021



Tin Machine, “You Can't Talk”

from Tin Machine

EMI - 1989



The Electric Prunes, “Agnus Dei”

from Mass in F Minor - EP

Rhino/Warner Records - 1968



Dj Shadow, “High Noon”

from DJ SHadow Live in Oxford England Oct 30 1997

unofficial



The Cure, “End”

from Show (Live)

Rhino/Elektra - 2004



Etta Baker, “John Henry”

from Instrumental Music of the Southern Appalachians

Tradition Records - 1956



Dungen, “Peri Banu vid sjön (VERSION)”

from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)

Smalltown Supersound - 2017



Shana Cleveland, “Evil Eye”

from Manzanita

Hardly Art - 2023



Sun V Set, “Those Whose Love Is Missing”

from Those Whose Love Is Missing - Single

Sun V Set - 2024

Valentine



Snail Mail, “Headlock”

from Valentine

Matador - 2021



Swervedriver, “The World's Fair”

from The World's Fair - Single

DK Music - 2025



Lilah Moons, “Fall Again”

from 18 Years

Comfort Records - 2024



PJ Harvey, “Meet Ze Monsta”

from To Bring You My Love

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 1995



Fiona Apple, “Fast As You Can”

from When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like a King...

Clean Slate/Epic - 1999



Son Lux, “This Is a Life (feat. Mitski & David Byrne)”

from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

A24 Music - 2022



Beth Gibbons, “Tell Me Who You Are Today”

from Lives Outgrown

Domino Recording Co - 2024



Sharon Von Etten, “Trouble”

from Trouble

Jagjagwar Records



Perfume Genius, “It's a Mirror”

from Glory

Matador - 2025



D'Angelo, “Unshaken”

from Unshaken - Single

RCA Records Label - 2018



Curtis Mayfield, “Kung Fu”

from Sweet Exorcist

Rhino - 2005



Say She She, “Norma”

from Live at KEXP - EP

Karma Chief - 2023



Max Romeo, “Open The Iron Gate”

from Revelation Time

17 North Parade - 2020



Dennis Brown, “Here I Come”

from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1

Rewind Selecta



Motion, “No Man Is An Island”

from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1

Rewind Selecta



Freddie McGregor, “Natural Collie”

from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1

Rewind Selecta - 1999



Savannah, “Night Of Music”

from Osunlade / Offering

R2 Records

