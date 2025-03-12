The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 12, 2025, midnight

Soda Stereo, “Canción Animal”
from El Último Concierto A (En Vivo)
Ariola - 1997

David Bowie, “When I Live My Dream”
from The Width Of A Circle
Parlophone UK - 2021

Tin Machine, “You Can't Talk”
from Tin Machine
EMI - 1989

The Electric Prunes, “Agnus Dei”
from Mass in F Minor - EP
Rhino/Warner Records - 1968

Dj Shadow, “High Noon”
from DJ SHadow Live in Oxford England Oct 30 1997
unofficial

The Cure, “End”
from Show (Live)
Rhino/Elektra - 2004

Etta Baker, “John Henry”
from Instrumental Music of the Southern Appalachians
Tradition Records - 1956

Dungen, “Peri Banu vid sjön (VERSION)”
from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)
Smalltown Supersound - 2017

Shana Cleveland, “Evil Eye”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023

Sun V Set, “Those Whose Love Is Missing”
from Those Whose Love Is Missing - Single
Sun V Set - 2024
Valentine

Snail Mail, “Headlock”
from Valentine
Matador - 2021

Swervedriver, “The World's Fair”
from The World's Fair - Single
DK Music - 2025

Lilah Moons, “Fall Again”
from 18 Years
Comfort Records - 2024

PJ Harvey, “Meet Ze Monsta”
from To Bring You My Love
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 1995

Fiona Apple, “Fast As You Can”
from When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like a King...
Clean Slate/Epic - 1999

Son Lux, “This Is a Life (feat. Mitski & David Byrne)”
from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A24 Music - 2022

Beth Gibbons, “Tell Me Who You Are Today”
from Lives Outgrown
Domino Recording Co - 2024

Sharon Von Etten, “Trouble”
from Trouble
Jagjagwar Records

Perfume Genius, “It's a Mirror”
from Glory
Matador - 2025

D'Angelo, “Unshaken”
from Unshaken - Single
RCA Records Label - 2018

Curtis Mayfield, “Kung Fu”
from Sweet Exorcist
Rhino - 2005

Say She She, “Norma”
from Live at KEXP - EP
Karma Chief - 2023

Max Romeo, “Open The Iron Gate”
from Revelation Time
17 North Parade - 2020

Dennis Brown, “Here I Come”
from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1
Rewind Selecta

Motion, “No Man Is An Island”
from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1
Rewind Selecta

Freddie McGregor, “Natural Collie”
from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1
Rewind Selecta - 1999

Savannah, “Night Of Music”
from Osunlade / Offering
R2 Records

