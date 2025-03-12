|
Soda Stereo, “Canción Animal”
from El Último Concierto A (En Vivo)
Ariola - 1997
David Bowie, “When I Live My Dream”
from The Width Of A Circle
Parlophone UK - 2021
Tin Machine, “You Can't Talk”
from Tin Machine
EMI - 1989
The Electric Prunes, “Agnus Dei”
from Mass in F Minor - EP
Rhino/Warner Records - 1968
Dj Shadow, “High Noon”
from DJ SHadow Live in Oxford England Oct 30 1997
unofficial
The Cure, “End”
from Show (Live)
Rhino/Elektra - 2004
Etta Baker, “John Henry”
from Instrumental Music of the Southern Appalachians
Tradition Records - 1956
Dungen, “Peri Banu vid sjön (VERSION)”
from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)
Smalltown Supersound - 2017
Shana Cleveland, “Evil Eye”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023
Sun V Set, “Those Whose Love Is Missing”
from Those Whose Love Is Missing - Single
Sun V Set - 2024
Valentine
Snail Mail, “Headlock”
from Valentine
Matador - 2021
Swervedriver, “The World's Fair”
from The World's Fair - Single
DK Music - 2025
Lilah Moons, “Fall Again”
from 18 Years
Comfort Records - 2024
PJ Harvey, “Meet Ze Monsta”
from To Bring You My Love
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 1995
Fiona Apple, “Fast As You Can”
from When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like a King...
Clean Slate/Epic - 1999
Son Lux, “This Is a Life (feat. Mitski & David Byrne)”
from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A24 Music - 2022
Beth Gibbons, “Tell Me Who You Are Today”
from Lives Outgrown
Domino Recording Co - 2024
Sharon Von Etten, “Trouble”
from Trouble
Jagjagwar Records
Perfume Genius, “It's a Mirror”
from Glory
Matador - 2025
D'Angelo, “Unshaken”
from Unshaken - Single
RCA Records Label - 2018
Curtis Mayfield, “Kung Fu”
from Sweet Exorcist
Rhino - 2005
Say She She, “Norma”
from Live at KEXP - EP
Karma Chief - 2023
Max Romeo, “Open The Iron Gate”
from Revelation Time
17 North Parade - 2020
Dennis Brown, “Here I Come”
from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1
Rewind Selecta
Motion, “No Man Is An Island”
from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1
Rewind Selecta
Freddie McGregor, “Natural Collie”
from Reggae Classics: Serious Selections Vol 1
Rewind Selecta - 1999
Savannah, “Night Of Music”
from Osunlade / Offering
R2 Records