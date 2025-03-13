Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we focus on the differences in American foreign policy resulting from the newly sworn in president Donald Trump and how it is changing not only international wars but even the alliances within the world order. In our first half hour, author and journalist Ron Ridenour reports on the recent Greenland election and how the result was reflected and impacted by the promise of the American President's Annexation threat. Then in our second half hour, frequent Global Research News Hour commentator Jack Rasmus reflects on the reasons for Trump's approach of making threats to allies and meeting with supposed enemies, all in the name of building peace in our world and making America strong again.