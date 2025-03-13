Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been called the most powerful woman in the world. Her ability to hold back US tariffs and not reacting with retaliatory threats is part of her success according to Carin Zissis, editor in chief of Council of the Americas website. The Israeli military has been conducting a major operation in the West Bank, raiding refugee camps, destroying buildings and infrastructure, and displacing 40,000 Palestinian residents. A ground report from Tanya Kramer and analysis by Mairav Zonzein of the International Crisis Group.



From FRANCE- Ukraine has been attacking Moscow with hundreds of drones at night, targeting civilian apartments and creating chaos days before ceasefire talks with Russia. Then a press review on US relations with Australia, which seems to be considering calling off the submarine purchase from the US and returning to a French deal.



From CUBA- Israeli has been bombing various military sites in Syria and some Knesset members have called for settlement expansion and complete occupation. The head of UNRWA has condemned the Israeli truck blockade and shut down of all electricity in Gaza.



From JAPAN - The US is criticizing Japanese tariffs on rice imports. As South Korea steps up military exercises with the US, North Korea launched several ballastic missiles into the sea. In Greenland an opposition party won the election but they have no plans for immediate independence.





"It is not enough for journalists to see themselves as mere messengers without understanding the hidden agendas of the message and the myths that surround it."

-- John Pilger



