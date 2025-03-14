The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
14 March 2025
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Jeanine Hourani, Aisha Nizar, Zena Tahhan, Zoe Jannuzi and Wafic Faour.
This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our podcast and livestream broadcasts from March 3rd and 6th, 2025.

On this episode, we hear about five towns in the state of Vermont who voted to oppose Israeli apartheid. Wafic Faour from Vermonters for Justice in Palestine and the Vermont Coalition for Palestinian Liberation as well as Zoe Jannuzi, the Palestine Activism Program Coordinator at the American Friends Service Committee, tell us about this victory. Jerusalem-based freelance journalist Zena Tahhan talks about the largest displacement of people from their homes in the West Bank since 1967. Jeanine Hourani and Aisha Nizar from the Palestinian Youth Movement’s Mask Off Maersk campaign tell us about their report on military cargo flights from Spain to Israel. And contributing editor Jon Elmer reports on the resumed Yemeni naval blockade of Israel.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

