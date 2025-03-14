Summary: This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our podcast and livestream broadcasts from March 3rd and 6th, 2025.



On this episode, we hear about five towns in the state of Vermont who voted to oppose Israeli apartheid. Wafic Faour from Vermonters for Justice in Palestine and the Vermont Coalition for Palestinian Liberation as well as Zoe Jannuzi, the Palestine Activism Program Coordinator at the American Friends Service Committee, tell us about this victory. Jerusalem-based freelance journalist Zena Tahhan talks about the largest displacement of people from their homes in the West Bank since 1967. Jeanine Hourani and Aisha Nizar from the Palestinian Youth Movement’s Mask Off Maersk campaign tell us about their report on military cargo flights from Spain to Israel. And contributing editor Jon Elmer reports on the resumed Yemeni naval blockade of Israel.