Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Pancakes on a Plane
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 15, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, with 2018 music from They Might Be Giants, so welcome to the café, glad you stopped by. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 426. This time the Sonic Café brings you our own version of the 2006 movies starring Samuel L. Jackson, Snakes on a Plane. You probably remember all of the Internet hype leading up to the release. Our version is a little bit tamer, but just as fun, as the Sonic Café presents Pancakes On A Plane, yeah, the humor of Kyle Kinane. Our mix is pulled from the last 48 years. From the UK, we’ve got ahh UK with Caesar’s Palace Bllues, also music from Biscits, a Cardigans tune from the Austin Powers soundtrack, The Pretenders, Goo Goo Dolls, Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon. All that plus Bentonville Arkansas own Ivy Levan, listen for her 2013 tune Hot Dam. Oh and before we forget, a plush, cushy welcome to our latest sponsor Sofa King. You want a sofa, and you want it cheap? Well the Sofa King is the place for you. All that plus some other neat stuff as the Sonic Café serves Pancakes On A Plane. Here’s Death Cab For Cutie, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Push Back The Hands
Artist: They Might Be Giants
LP: I Like Fun
Yr: 2018
Song 2: Foxglove Through The Clearcut
Artist: Death Cab For Cutie
LP: Asphalt Meadows
Yr: 2022
Song 3: Caesar's Palace Blues
Artist: U.K.
LP: Danger Money
Yr: 1979
Song 4: Pancakes On A Plane
Artist: Kyle Kinane
LP: Comedy Central
Yr. 2020
Song 5: Sundown
Artist: Biscits
LP: Sundown
Yr: 2020
Song 6: Carnival
Artist: The Cardigans
LP: Austin Powers
Yr: 1995
Song 7: Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Artist: The Pretenders
LP: The Singles
Year: 1984
Song 8: Boxes (Alex Aldi Mix)
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls
LP: You Should Be Happy [EP]
Yr: 2017
Song 9: Midlife Crisis
Artist: Toronzo Cannon
LP: The Chicago Way
Yr: 2016
Song 10: Sofa King
Artist: Fred Armisen
LP: SNL
Yr: 2008
Song 11: Hot Damn
Artist: Ivy Levan
LP: Introducing the Dame
Yr: 2013
Song 12: Catapult
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: Recovering The Satellites
Yr: 1996
Song 13: Call On Me
Artist: Chicago
LP: Chicago VII
Yr: 1974
Song 14: Cold War
Artist: Devo
LP: Freedom Of Choice
Yr: 1980
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 15, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 