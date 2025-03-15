Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, in our Spotlight Interview, we welcome Raven Reid, a powerful voice from the Mikisew Cree First Nation. Raven shares her journey through music, storytelling, and activism. Her debut album, Waiting for Change, dives deep into themes of resilience, healing, and Indigenous identity. Join us as we explore her sound, and her story. Raven is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about Raven at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/raven-reid



Enjoy music from Raven Reid, Alicia Kayley, Bluedog, Susan Aglukark, Chantil Dukart, Sebastian Gaskin, Santana, The Isley Brothers, Logan Staats, Julian Taylor, Raymond Sewell, Edzi'u, Cactus Rose NYC, Liv Wade, Edzi'u, Bomba Estereo, QVLN, Safariways, Nortec Collective, Thomas X, Native Son, Def-i, Innu Pishum, Janet Panic, PaulStar, Shylah Ray Sunshine and much much more.



