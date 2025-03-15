The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
March 15, 2025, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, in our Spotlight Interview, we welcome Raven Reid, a powerful voice from the Mikisew Cree First Nation. Raven shares her journey through music, storytelling, and activism. Her debut album, Waiting for Change, dives deep into themes of resilience, healing, and Indigenous identity. Join us as we explore her sound, and her story. Raven is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about Raven at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/raven-reid

Enjoy music from Raven Reid, Alicia Kayley, Bluedog, Susan Aglukark, Chantil Dukart, Sebastian Gaskin, Santana, The Isley Brothers, Logan Staats, Julian Taylor, Raymond Sewell, Edzi'u, Cactus Rose NYC, Liv Wade, Edzi'u, Bomba Estereo, QVLN, Safariways, Nortec Collective, Thomas X, Native Son, Def-i, Innu Pishum, Janet Panic, PaulStar, Shylah Ray Sunshine and much much more.

Visit our home page and www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org and check into our Two Buffalo Studios, our SAY Magazine Library and our new Indigenous in the News archives to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 15, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 