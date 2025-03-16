Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Joe Turner - Jumpin' at the Jubilee - 1949

The Delmore Brothers - Del Rio Boogie - 1949

Sidney Bechet - Viper Mad - 1938

Sid King & The Five Strings - Gonna Shake This Shack Tonight - 1956

Lowell Fulson - Every Day I Have The Blues (Lonely Heart Blues) - 1949

Marvin Gaye - One More Heartache - 1966

Don Gibson - Be Ready - 1958

The Four Internes - In That Great Gettin' Up Mornin' - 1952

Shirley & Lee - Baby - 1953

Webb Pierce - Freight train blues - 1950

Sol Ho'opi'i - Ten Tiny Toes - 1934

Pat Johnson - Love, Truth and Confidence - 2021

The Zion Travelers - Charge To Keep I Have - 1953

Hank Snow - Love's Call from the Mountain - 1955

Jimmy Reed - Hush Hush - 1960

Ivory Joe Hunter - No Money, No Luck Blues - 1948

Don Hinton - Honey Bee - 1960

Carl Smith - Cut Across Shorty - 1960

Shirley Matthews & The Big Town Girls - Big Town Boy - 1963

Andy DeJarlis and his Early Settlers - Whiskey Before Breakfast - 1956

