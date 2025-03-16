We're keepin' it real on Backbeat this week, as always. Straight ahead music, entertaining and fun. Groove to Joe Turner, Sidney Bechet, Marvin Gaye, Hank Snow, the Zion Travelers, you get the picture. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Joe Turner - Jumpin' at the Jubilee - 1949 The Delmore Brothers - Del Rio Boogie - 1949 Sidney Bechet - Viper Mad - 1938 Sid King & The Five Strings - Gonna Shake This Shack Tonight - 1956 Lowell Fulson - Every Day I Have The Blues (Lonely Heart Blues) - 1949 Marvin Gaye - One More Heartache - 1966 Don Gibson - Be Ready - 1958 The Four Internes - In That Great Gettin' Up Mornin' - 1952 Shirley & Lee - Baby - 1953 Webb Pierce - Freight train blues - 1950 Sol Ho'opi'i - Ten Tiny Toes - 1934 Pat Johnson - Love, Truth and Confidence - 2021 The Zion Travelers - Charge To Keep I Have - 1953 Hank Snow - Love's Call from the Mountain - 1955 Jimmy Reed - Hush Hush - 1960 Ivory Joe Hunter - No Money, No Luck Blues - 1948 Don Hinton - Honey Bee - 1960 Carl Smith - Cut Across Shorty - 1960 Shirley Matthews & The Big Town Girls - Big Town Boy - 1963 Andy DeJarlis and his Early Settlers - Whiskey Before Breakfast - 1956