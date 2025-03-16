The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 16, 2025, midnight
We're keepin' it real on Backbeat this week, as always. Straight ahead music, entertaining and fun. Groove to Joe Turner, Sidney Bechet, Marvin Gaye, Hank Snow, the Zion Travelers, you get the picture.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Joe Turner - Jumpin' at the Jubilee - 1949
The Delmore Brothers - Del Rio Boogie - 1949
Sidney Bechet - Viper Mad - 1938
Sid King & The Five Strings - Gonna Shake This Shack Tonight - 1956
Lowell Fulson - Every Day I Have The Blues (Lonely Heart Blues) - 1949
Marvin Gaye - One More Heartache - 1966
Don Gibson - Be Ready - 1958
The Four Internes - In That Great Gettin' Up Mornin' - 1952
Shirley & Lee - Baby - 1953
Webb Pierce - Freight train blues - 1950
Sol Ho'opi'i - Ten Tiny Toes - 1934
Pat Johnson - Love, Truth and Confidence - 2021
The Zion Travelers - Charge To Keep I Have - 1953
Hank Snow - Love's Call from the Mountain - 1955
Jimmy Reed - Hush Hush - 1960
Ivory Joe Hunter - No Money, No Luck Blues - 1948
Don Hinton - Honey Bee - 1960
Carl Smith - Cut Across Shorty - 1960
Shirley Matthews & The Big Town Girls - Big Town Boy - 1963
Andy DeJarlis and his Early Settlers - Whiskey Before Breakfast - 1956

Full show, no breaks
00:58:00 1 March 16, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 